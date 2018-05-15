California’s most influential and effective voter registration effort, the African American Voter Registration, Education and Participation Project (AAVREP) has launched a massive 50,000-person statewide voter registration drive (named WokeVote18) for the 2018 election cycle. Now led by former Assemblyman Sebastian Ridley-Thomas as its Chief Strategist, AAVREP is continuing the legacy of voter empowerment through the electoral process.

“We often hear talk of party appeals to ‘the base.’ But Black women are not just the base of the Democratic party — they are the backbone of our Democracy. Democracy is at stake and Black people will save California and the nation, if they register. And when they vote they will have the same impact as the Black women in Alabama, Virginia, and New Jersey. AAVREP is all in to grow the ‘Woke Vote’ in 2018,” said Sebastian Ridley-Thomas.

Founded 16 years ago by Los Angeles Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas, AAVREP has registered over 230,000 voters up to present according to the Los Angeles County Registrar of Voters and California Secretary of State.