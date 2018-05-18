The feature film based on Rickerby Hinds’s internationally acclaimed stageplay DREAMSCAPE – will screen at the Arclight Cinemas Hollywood this Sunday, May 20th, 2018, at 8pm.

The film will be followed by a Q&A with the cast and crew, moderated by AGENTS OF SHIELD actress Maya Stojan.

So far, the film has taken home the Slamdance Award for “Best Beyond Feature,” the Slamdance Acting Award for lead Rhaechyl Walker, and the top prizes for best film at the George Lindsey UNA Film Festival, and the Boston Underground Film Festival. Most recently, the film won “Best Screenplay,” as well as the President’s Award, at the Riverside International Film Festival.

MY NAME IS MYEISHA has been called “a beautiful and a heartbreaking piece of art” by The Root, and “a devastating and masterful film” by MovieMovesMe.