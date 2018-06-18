Riverside

Each year, the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) selects a nominee for recognition as Woman of the Year. This year, the University of California, Riverside nominated track and field sprinter, Taylor Brown.

The NCAA Woman of the Year award recognizes graduating female college athletes for their academic achievements, athletics excellence, community service, and leadership.

Brown, who transferred to UCR from Merced’s Community where she holds a record in the 400-meter sprint, has attained excellence at UCR as well. She has set high marks in both the 200 and 400-meter sprints. Brown has made important contributions on the school’s relay teams as well.

Brown has excelled off the field as well. As a political science major, she serves as elections’ director for the Associated Students of UCR. In addition, she served as a strong advocate for a smoke-free campus.

Her on campus success does not end there. Brown made the Dean’s Honor List four times and during the 2016-2017 school year she was also a recipient of the Chancellor’s Honor List.

Looking to the future, Brown will spend this summer participating in in the California State Association of Counties fellowship in Sacramento. Brown will also spend a year in Los Angeles, working with the organization Coro. Coro is a nonprofit organization that prepares and trains individuals from diverse backgrounds to be leaders. The organization achieves this through hands-on, collaborative learning in public, private and nonprofit settings.

Brown also plans to pursue a graduate degree in public policy on her way to a career in politics that could include a seat on the city council or in the state assembly.

The top 30 candidates, ten from each of the NCAA’s three divisions will be announced in early September, and the 2018 NCAA Woman of the Year will be announced Sunday, October 28, at the association’s awards dinner in Indianapolis.

Photo Taylor Brown