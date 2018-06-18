“ME/WE” is an: “All for One, One for all” concept of African Zulus, called Ubuntu. The Nguni Bantu define it as connection of all “Humanity”—meaning its “Sameness” creation is the Cosmic Force. They translate it as: “I am because we are”; or “Humanity towards others” for all belong in a greater whole; or “I am what I am because of who we all are.” From Ancient Africans c20,000 BC Astro-Mathematical research, they inferred the Cosmic Force emanated all Creatures and Creations via the “Law of Sympathy”—i.e. sharing a Spiritual Bond and Spiritual Space, no matter how remote in time or space. This is the setting for Compassion. Each “WE” member’s “Uniqueness” provides opportunities for the most beautiful parts of the “ME’s” own Highest (Divinity) Self to be reflected out of the “mirror” of the Highest (Divinity) Self of the “WE.” “Being With” and “Doing For” is the “ME/WE” keystone, shown in mild, slight, moderate, and Natural (Extreme) degrees in different situations. The Supreme type is a “Non-Self”; is ever-striving to discover what it takes to create, enhance, or maintain Harmony or what to avoid, prevent, and defend against whatever fashions “Disharmony”—then putting the appropriate thing into action. The “Doing For” Others is ongoing selfless acts that carry no personal benefits to the helper. A by-product is happiness from the self-achievement of sharing oneself with others and showing caring by “tending to others’ Needs”. Such was exemplified in my boyhood family experiences in Wilson, North Carolina. All community children belonged to every family and any ones success, which all promoted, was success for all. Also, in out travels to other ‘Segregated South’ cities and while stopped at a signal light, unknown Black People would ask us if we needed a place to stay or food to eat, being offended if we offered money.

The Moderate “ME” does Caring for others in what really matters, while also in the flow of the Spiritual Elements of Unconditional Love, Truth, Reality, and the Natural. Hence, they spend time, energy, effort, and research in getting to know Receivers in order for their gifts to be appropriate and on target for doing the most good, for the most people, over for the longest period of time. They never try to think for the others and work harder for others than for themselves. But, they are inconsistent. The Slight type “Me” have uncertainty about how to personally “Open Up” and do what has to be done for others–like hiding who they are and what they are about in expressing their diluted Spiritual Elements. Still, while “sitting on the fence” with “you vs. me” on one side and “ME/WE”on the other, they are more “ME/WE” benefical than not. The Mild “ME” make efforts to do what others might like but since this is not spontaneous, they get it tangled up, often causing confusion and conflict. A Reason is they remain as a “Self” rather than as a “Non-Self” in “ME/WE” relationships. This includes trying to think for the others without realizing: “My thoughts, needs, wants, and ways are not the same as any of the “Other.” They are unable to see the hurtful impacts their thoughtless routines (e.g. not responding) have on others, becoming emotional and defensive if flaws are pointed out. Rather than knowing soothing and helpful things to say in assisting the “WE” in “Down Times,” both are replaced with petty Aversions —i.e. “turning away” from “Being With” or “Doing For” at calculated times. Yet, such is forgiven because the relationship affection bond remains, without grudges for “Slights.” Those involved will come to the others assistance when the going gets rough.

But what qualifies “ME/WE” members is all types being in harmony with the Reality of “Oneness.” “ME/WE” humans stress the existence of their interdependence while each respects the independence of every member. Compassion serves as the Setting for the African-centered to have good relationships with and good behaviors towards each other. As a result, they are always open and available to Affirm Others since each wants success and well-being for all and without feeling demeaned by those “SEEMingly” better off.Although one is continually engaged in “Climbing” towards ones Highest (Divinity) Self—and that comes first—one is ever aware of being dedicated to benefiting the “WE” when able. As a result, there is a safeguarding of the mutual dependence of all without any encroaching upon another. Their mystical Group Spirit of Continuity (Unity running through Multiplicity) is from sharing virtues, morals, and varied rhythms. jabaileymd.com; JABLifeSkills; Theievoice.com

Joseph A. Bailey II, MD, FACS