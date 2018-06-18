Manny Otiko

California Black Media

State Sen. Steven Bradford (D-Gardena) had harsh words for law enforcement officials during a California State Senate’s Committee on Public Safety hearing. Bradford lashed out at law enforcement officials during a discussion on Senate Bill 1421 authored by Nancy Skinner, a bay area representative, requires police agencies to open their records during officer misconduct cases.

Bradford made a pointed remark about the makeup of law enforcement organizations. During public testimony, supporters of the bill shared their support for the bill and their stories, including the uncle of Oscar Grant (who was shot in the back in the San Francisco area,).

However, Bradford noticed that all the victims of police violence were black and brown and all the people representing police organizations where white. He said, “Why doesn’t law enforcement fear for their lives when they’re approaching white men?”

Bradford added that since he had been in the state legislature, he had never seen a person of color representing a law enforcement organization.

“This speaks volumes to the mindset,” said Bradford.

Law enforcement organizations have not been in full support of SB 1421, although they gave public testimony, they said they are looking for common ground on the bill.

According to a report by the California Secretary of State, the Los Angeles Police Protective League, a police union, has recently contracted with an African American.

Lobbyist Darryl Lucien. Lucien previously served as Chief of Staff to former Assemblymember Sebastian Ridley-Thomas (D-Los Angeles), and previously served as policy director to the current California Legislative Black Caucus Chair, Assemblymember Chris Holden (D-Pasadena). However, Los Angeles area legislator Sen. Holly Mitchell, said “You’re not going to be able to lobby your way out if it.”

The bill passed out of the Senate and will now be heard in the Assembly.

video clip of hearing remarks: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gfujFeZjv7I