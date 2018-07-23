Last Friday, the Executive Council of the Riverside Chapter of the NAACP announced the passing of beloved community leader and President of the Riverside Branch of the NAACP, Waudier “Woodie” Rucker-Hughes. Hughes passed away peacefully early Friday morning.

For nearly twenty years, Hughes served the community as NAACP president, however, her service to the community extended beyond that role. She also served as Child Welfare Attendance Manager/District Coordinator for Homeless Education for the Riverside Unified School District from which she recently retired.

News of her passing spread quickly. Commenting on the news, A. Majadi, the President of the San Bernardino Chapter of the NAACP said, “Riverside has lost a great one. Woodie was knowledgeable, dependable and steadfast in her commitment to Civil Rights and community organizing. Her leadership and strength will be missed.”

Senator Richard Roth wrote, “It is with a heavy heart that I mourn the passing of Woodie Rucker-Hughes. I have known Woodie for almost 40 years. Her memory will continue to inspire me. Our world is a better place because of Woodie. She will truly be missed.”

“On behalf of the Riverside County Chapter of the NAACP Executive Council, we ask that you celebrate with us the incredible legacy of our dear leader, teacher, soldier and beloved family member Ms. Woodie Rucker-Hughes by committing to continue the struggle for equal rights for all.”

For more information about how you can help continue the work Hughes devoted her life to, visit the Riverside Chapter of the NAACP at https://www.naacp-riverside.org/.

The service is set for Tuesday, July 24, 2018 at Harvest Christian Church (6115 Arlington Ave, Riverside, CA 92504). The viewing will start at 11:00 AM, service at 12:30 PM, and then a repass immediately following the service at Harvest.

The family has asked that, in lieu of flowers or plants, donations be made to a memorial fund in Woodie’s name at Altura Credit Union (Account # 2490680, Routing # 322281235).