After a colonoscopy two years ago, Patti Damare felt so delirious and weak that she couldn’t stand on her own.

That was on a Friday, and she chalked up her symptoms to lingering effects of anesthesia. On Saturday, the San Marcos, Calif., woman wondered if she had contracted a killer flu or urinary tract infection.

The next day, she couldn’t get out of bed.

By Monday, it was almost as if her body had been beaten with a baseball bat, she recalls. “It felt like what you imagine dying feels like,” says Damare, 53, a retired flight attendant.

That night, emergency room doctors diagnosed her with a raging E. coli infection and sepsis, a potentially life-threatening complication. Her doctors told her the infection likely stemmed from her colonoscopy, she says.

“The doctor in the ER told me that if I had waited one more day, I would have died,” she says.

Physicians use a variety of reusable medical scopes to peer into the body — and they can pose a deadly infection risk when not cleaned properly.

Complicated scopes called duodenoscopes, used to inspect and treat problems in the bile and pancreatic ducts, have been linked to at least 35 deaths in the U.S. since 2013, including three at the UCLA Ronald Reagan Medical Center.

But less complex scopes also pose contamination risks — and they’re used on far more people: Each year in the United States, doctors perform more than 15 million colonoscopies and 7 million endoscopies of the upper GI tract.

Two recent studies underscore the threat: A paper published in March found that 71 percent of reusable medical scopes deemed ready for use on patients tested positive for bacteria at three major U.S. hospitals.

Then a May study concluded that infection rates are far higher than previously believed after colonoscopies and upper GI endoscopies. For instance, the infection rate within seven days of a routine colonoscopy at an outpatient surgery center is roughly 1 in 1,000, the Johns Hopkins University study determined.

It was previously thought to be about 1 in a million.

Susan Hutfless, senior author of the May study and an assistant professor at Johns Hopkins, says she was “very surprised” by the findings, adding that patients must start grilling doctors about treatment options and the cleanliness of the scopes.

You shouldn’t do it as I did at my first colonoscopy in January: I was on the gurney, waiting to be rolled into the operating room when I asked the doctor, “Your scopes are clean, right?”

You can guess what he said.

I might have asked earlier but, as Hutfless says, “the more people ask, the more cleanliness will improve.”