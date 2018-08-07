“Meaning” (C13, have mind, purpose, intend, signify) is a complex concept which conveys a message about what is other than, or in addition to, itself. The whole context is within a Disposition—i.e. a Source’s Essence display which conveys an idea to ones mind about a Thing: (1) as to “What it is”; (2) What it Does”; and/or (3) “How it appears (e.g. Obvious, the Hidden, or the Foundation; Overt, Tempered, Masked, Concealed) —(4) Located in Spiritual, Metaphysical, Physical, Surreal, Fantasy, Supernatural realms—(5) in the Past, Present, and/or Future—(6) with a good/bad, liked/disliked, significant/insignificant Nature—(7) featured for the “ME/WE,” the “Me,” the “WE,” an-ingroup, an outgroup, the Crowd—(8) operating in the “Here and Now” to set off a Process—(9) presented in a word, a passage, sign, poem, a facial expression, a gesture, an action, a setting, a situation, works of art, symbols, and the like—(10) to be “For” or “Against” something—(11) to serve for what Ought/Should or what Ought/Should not be done—(12) contents of Real, Distorted/Illusional, Delusional, Surreal, Fantasy, Superatural—(13) standing as presented (e.g. “Signification’s” established Meaning, like Roman Numerals)—(14) consists of any quality or characteristic which its appearance suggests (e.g. Connotations suggesting different qualities to different people)—(15) creation, enhancement, maintainance of what facilitates ones “imagination” to have a fuller appreciation of, and access to, images rather than “interpretations” concerning the meaning—(16) refer to in a “ballpark” sense; (17) requiring interpretation, e.g. a poem; (18) Fun or Serious Business; (19) any above have potential to Affect the Origin or its Pre-disposing, Precipitating, and/or Immediate Causes; its Beginning, Middle, End/Ending, Consequences, and/or Results.

Each of these Meanings, inside concepts and ideas, is the creation of thought. Concepts and ideas are about some Thing either being the very stuff of all thoughts—as meanings–or apprehensions of meanings. The “Thing” referring to Concepts and Ideas is a Referent (a real world or not counterpart; an object or an intangible e.g. music). Meanings can be experienced by Emotive aspects or by Referential Language. Referential Language–also called Cognitive and Descriptive—conveys only human agreed upon denotative meanings—as in science assertions about reality (2 + 2 = 4) and do not express the speaker’s attitude or emotion.Cogitation pertains to ones conscious awareness–considering with care, precision, and accuracy of a Thing’s “what it is”—i.e. its essence. Thus, Cogitation is the widest system of mental activity processing–embracing attention, perception, learning, memory, language, step by step thinking as well as judgments expressive of these. Yet, descriptions of the “what it is” are not the same as the Reality of it. Emotive is of Spiritual, Spiritual/Metaphysical and Secular types. Spiritual Emotive is what one “Feels” using Pre-Birth Emotions. It gives insight into the “what it is” of a Thing in a reality sense because that is the only way to know it—and no words can describe it properly. Such an intuitive and instinctive acquisition of Foreknowledgeis an awareness of a pattern of mosaic pieces of the Spiritual Elements of Unconditional Love, Reality, and the Natural. From it, Circumstantial (Spiritual) Truths for Knowledge (i.e. vision) can be taken to form Principles related to Laws of Nature. Yet, to deal with such hard to describe bits and pieces demands converting Foreknowledge into Metaphysical realms—i.e. into image “Feeling” forms of the Spiritual Referent.

These designed concepts, symbols, or labels–standing as Emotive’s Spiritual/Metaphysical language aspects–connect to “Feel-able” portions of the Referent, using ones pre-birth Emotions. So, it gains awareness of the Referent’s Essence’s Essential in the “what it does for,” and “how it appears to” Receivers. Receivers then infer the “what it is.” This is an explanation for the expertise of Early African Seers and Prophets. From gaining a direct perception of foreknowledge through any means—and when no apparent present data was available, they still knew of an event which ultimately transpired.

Secular Emotive is a distortion (perhaps from an assumption) or unreal interpretation of the “what it feels like,” the “what it does” and the “how it appears”. Connotatively, an Acquired Emotive description of a Necktie refers to a “Cravat” since it symbolizes“stuffy” rich people in high fashion seemingly characteristic of the taste of the rich.