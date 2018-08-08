S. E. Williams

Contributor

“Democracy must be built through open societies that share information. When there is information, there is enlightenment. When there is debate, there are solutions. When there is no sharing of power, no rule of law, no accountability, there is abuse, corruption, subjugation and indignation.”

– Atifete Jahjaga

Two pieces of legislation pending before the California legislature have garnered intense focus from citizens around the state who continue pressing for transparency on the part of police agencies.

SB-1421, the Peace Officers Release of Records bill, will require the disclosure of police personnel records any time an offer uses serious or deadly force, or if there is a sustained finding of an act of sexual misconduct or dishonesty.

AB 748, the Peace Officers Video and Audio Recordings measure, will require the release of video or audio recordings, including body camera footage, that depict an officer’s serious use of force or misconduct.

Debate on these initiatives is certain to heat up as legislative representatives return from summer recess in the coming weeks. Passage of the bills will not be easy because powerful law enforcement lobbyists are prepared to work to keep them from becoming law. Regardless of the opposition, many advocates believe these bills are indicative of two ideas—whose time has come.

Currently, law enforcement officers are the most protected class of public employees in the state and remain totally shielded from the bright lights of public scrutiny. They stand alone in this regard as teachers, lawyers, social workers, doctors, anyone who works for the government, even state politicians are compelled to comply with the public’s right to know about investigations into misconduct and must respond to public records requests—yet, police in California remain exempt.

The secrecy afforded police records was codified into law in 1977, when Governor Jerry Brown signed Penal Code 832.7, and made it legal for police agencies to withhold information from the pubic related to any peace officer’s record of advancement, appraisal, or discipline. As a result, any record that contains information into the investigation of an officer, including those related to misconduct, is considered confidential and not available under the California Public Records Act.

In recent years increased focus on police shootings coupled with continuous reports of police misconduct has left many in the public demanding more accountability. Many citizens are no longer willing to give officers a free pass. With every questionable police shooting, more citizens are beginning to wonder, “What kind of state or nation allows its police officers to shoot down citizens under a veil of secrecy?