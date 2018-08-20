“Afru-ika” (Egyptian, Mother Land) and “Alkebu-Lan”—the name Khart Haddas people called their continent before ancient Greeks and Romans renamed it “Africa” (ben-jochannan, Africa, Mother of Western Civilization p544) is the original realistic and practical Masterpiece from an Ancient African perspective. For 198,000 of the 200,000 years of Humankind, “Alkebu-Lan was the world’s headquarters for a Masterpiece of Civilization (Social and Technological development) and of Culture (Intellectual and Spiritual development). Nor has there ever been any nation on Earth to which it can be compared, since it has never had even a remote equal. Africans’ countless Creations, Inventions, and Discoveries made them the World’s Mecca (ultimate source for Human Ideals). All world cultures were drawn to Africa by higher Philosophical common learning interest for Right Life Living, as: Self-Knowledge Self-Mastery; Vibratory/Psychic/Medicine/Surgery Healing; Kingship; Continuity of Being, Spirit World Guidance; how to Think Mathematically, how to live without Sin. When Romans came into existence, they were so overwhelmed with African brilliance as to say: “Ex Africa semper aliquid”–freely translated: “There is always something new coming out of Africa”. And the European, Poe, (Black Spark White Fire p342) stated: “the ancient Greeks and the Romans were so awed by Africans and African achievements as to believe that dark skin accompanied high intelligence.”

African Sages’ Masterpieces were based on the African Tradition Philosophy that the Supreme Creator’s Androgynic plast Seed originated the entire Cosmos. From the Cosmic Seed came Mathematical evolutions into infinite Entity numbers and forms—all comprising a metaphorical Cosmic River multi-System “Genetic Sameness” Family. This Androgynic plast “Seed” of “Oneness,” by itself, reproduces itself to become the multi-System Entities it makes–but with each Entity product being “Unique.” Such possesses the feature of a Creative Synthesis–a process result not formed through a mere summation of the elements involved, since the whole is infinitely greater. This constitutes a Theme because each microcosmic and macrocosmic multi-system interdependently meshes into a harmonious unit to create the Cosmic Circle of Wholism. In other words, a Cosmic Masterpiece is ever continuing Cosmic Changes, made by new arrangements and combinations so as to create customized Forms within its Theme. Meanwhile, it remains in its own Cosmic River System flow of the Spiritual Elements Genetics of Unconditional Love, Truth, Reality, and the Natural. It was the world’s Sages of all cultures and of all ages who deemed this Ancient African Masterpiece to have reached the height of its potential for self-expression. Within that context, the Black Egyptian Tehuti (?12,500 BC) crystallized this into various Spiritual Principles upon which Cosmic Laws operate. For that reason (among others), he was originally given the title of an African “Master” Sage because all the “Mastery” he did was “Masterly.” These involved Supreme Spiritual Thinking (e.g. Qualitative Algebra Mathematics) characterized by giving underlying foundations of what it takes to “Be Right,” “Recognize Right,” “Do Right,” “Make Things Right,” and “Defend the Right”inside Reality. What this did/does for all True Spiritual Thinkers is to give them the ability to consistently arrive at Circumstantial (Spiritual) Truths with Certainty. Such is done by means of starting with what is Known in the See-able World to so as to gain insights into the Underlyings of what the Un-Seeable world’s Esoteric Un-Knowns are based upon.As a result, this provides personal power within a human’s Private Selfhood—i.e. imparting the “5Ss” of Safety, Security, Sureness/Self-Confidence, Strength, and Stability. All of the ancient world recognized Tehuti as the world’s first and only great, great, great master of the masters. As a result, he was so named Hermes Trismegistus (‘three times greatest Master’) by ancient Greeks. The Yogi (The Kybalion, p. 9) said: “all the fundamental and basic teachings embedded in the esoteric teachings of every race may be traced back to Hermes.

Even the most ancient teachings of India undoubtedly have their roots in the original Hermetic Teachings.” Tehuti’s teachings were first carried out in the Egyptian Mystery Schools–with “Mystery” implying a secret religious involvement. There, one shed ignorance and replaced it with “Wisdom”– i.e. being able to intuit and apply the will of God to ones activities of daily living as Instincts. So, in African Tradition, a Masterpiece has Nature in its Theme.