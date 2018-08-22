More Than 100 Community Leaders, Small Business Owners, Faith-Based Organizations, Elected Officials, and Labor Leaders Join Effort to Revitalize Inglewood and Surrounding Communities and Support AB 987



INGLEWOOD— Today, Assemblywoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove (D-Los Angeles), announced a new broad-based coalition in support of AB 987, legislation that will help stimulate the local economy and create thousands of quality sustainable jobs while helping improve local government services. The California Legislative Black Caucus is the most recent organization to endorse the bill, representing 11 State Senators and State Assemblymembers from across California. The growing coalition demonstrates overwhelming support for Inglewood revitalization and the new LA Clippers Inglewood Basketball Arena Complex.

“The revitalization bill for the Inglewood region continues to gain momentum with growing support from a diverse and dedicated coalition who are committed to improving the quality of life for families and children in my community,” said Assemblywoman Sydney Kamlager- Dove, (D-Los Angeles). “Supporters know that AB 987 will help stimulate economic development and create new opportunities with high-wage jobs that lift people out of poverty and into the middle class. I look forward to working with community leaders, small-business owners, faith-based leaders, local officials and my colleagues in the State Legislature to pass this legislation and continue our region’s historic revitalization process.”

The list of supporters continues to grow every day and includes:

Inglewood City Council James Butts, Mayor, City of Inglewood

Alex Padilla, Councilman, City of Inglewood Eloy Morales, Councilman, City of Inglewood

George Dotson, Councilman, City of Inglewood

Ralph Franklin, Councilman, City of Inglewood



Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas, District 2

Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, District 3

Supervisor Janice Hahn, District 4

Supervisor Kathryn Barger, District 5

California Legislative Black Caucus Assembly Member Chris R. Holden, Chair

Assembly Member Dr. Shirley Weber, 1st Vice Chair

State Senator Steven Bradford, 2nd Vice Chair

Assembly Member Mike Gipson, Secretary/Treasurer

State Senator Holly J. Mitchell

Assembly Member Jim Cooper

Assembly Member Tony Thurmond

Assembly Member Sydney Kamlager-Dove Assembly Member Autumn Burke

South Bay Cities Council of Government

Members:



City of Carson

City of El Segundo

City of Gardena

City of Hawthorne

City of Hermosa Beach

City of Inglewood

City of Lawndale

City of Lomita

City of Manhattan Beach

City of Palos Verdes Estates City of Redondo Beach

City of Rolling Hills

City of Rolling Hills Estates City of Torrance

City of Los Angeles District #15 Los Angeles County

Labor Unions Jesse Ayala, Business Development Manager, Sheet Metal Workers Local 105

Daniel Curtin, Director, Carpenters Union

Tony Gazzaniga, Vice President, International Union of Elevator Constructors Local 18

Marvin Kropke, Business Manager/Financial Secretary, IBEW11

Mike Layton, Business Manager/Financial Secretary, SoCal Pipe Trades District Council 16

Ron Miller, Executive Secretary, Los Angeles/Orange Counties Building and Construction

Trades Council

Grant Mitchell, Business Manager, Painters Union- Tradeshow and Sign Crafts Local Union 831

Sergio Rascon, Business Manager, Laborers Union Local 300

American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME)

California-Nevada Conference of Operating Engineers

International Union of Operating Engineers Local 12

International Union of Stationary Engineers Local 509

International Union of Painters and Allied Trades

State Building and Construction Trades Council

Teamsters Joint Council of California

Teamsters Joint Council 42



Public Safety Mark Fronterotta, Chief of Police, Inglewood Police Department Local Religious Leaders