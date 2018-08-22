More Than 100 Community Leaders, Small Business Owners, Faith-Based Organizations, Elected Officials, and Labor Leaders Join Effort to Revitalize Inglewood and Surrounding Communities and Support AB 987
INGLEWOOD— Today, Assemblywoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove (D-Los Angeles), announced a new broad-based coalition in support of AB 987, legislation that will help stimulate the local economy and create thousands of quality sustainable jobs while helping improve local government services. The California Legislative Black Caucus is the most recent organization to endorse the bill, representing 11 State Senators and State Assemblymembers from across California. The growing coalition demonstrates overwhelming support for Inglewood revitalization and the new LA Clippers Inglewood Basketball Arena Complex.
“The revitalization bill for the Inglewood region continues to gain momentum with growing support from a diverse and dedicated coalition who are committed to improving the quality of life for families and children in my community,” said Assemblywoman Sydney Kamlager- Dove, (D-Los Angeles). “Supporters know that AB 987 will help stimulate economic development and create new opportunities with high-wage jobs that lift people out of poverty and into the middle class. I look forward to working with community leaders, small-business owners, faith-based leaders, local officials and my colleagues in the State Legislature to pass this legislation and continue our region’s historic revitalization process.”
The list of supporters continues to grow every day and includes:
Inglewood City Council
James Butts, Mayor, City of Inglewood
Alex Padilla, Councilman, City of Inglewood Eloy Morales, Councilman, City of Inglewood
George Dotson, Councilman, City of Inglewood
Ralph Franklin, Councilman, City of Inglewood
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors
Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas, District 2
Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, District 3
Supervisor Janice Hahn, District 4
Supervisor Kathryn Barger, District 5
California Legislative Black Caucus
Assembly Member Chris R. Holden, Chair
Assembly Member Dr. Shirley Weber, 1st Vice Chair
State Senator Steven Bradford, 2nd Vice Chair
Assembly Member Mike Gipson, Secretary/Treasurer
State Senator Holly J. Mitchell
Assembly Member Jim Cooper
Assembly Member Tony Thurmond
Assembly Member Sydney Kamlager-Dove Assembly Member Autumn Burke
South Bay Cities Council of Government
Members:
City of Carson
City of El Segundo
City of Gardena
City of Hawthorne
City of Hermosa Beach
City of Inglewood
City of Lawndale
City of Lomita
City of Manhattan Beach
City of Palos Verdes Estates City of Redondo Beach
City of Rolling Hills
City of Rolling Hills Estates City of Torrance
City of Los Angeles District #15 Los Angeles County
Labor Unions
Jesse Ayala, Business Development Manager, Sheet Metal Workers Local 105
Daniel Curtin, Director, Carpenters Union
Tony Gazzaniga, Vice President, International Union of Elevator Constructors Local 18
Marvin Kropke, Business Manager/Financial Secretary, IBEW11
Mike Layton, Business Manager/Financial Secretary, SoCal Pipe Trades District Council 16
Ron Miller, Executive Secretary, Los Angeles/Orange Counties Building and Construction
Trades Council
Grant Mitchell, Business Manager, Painters Union- Tradeshow and Sign Crafts Local Union 831
Sergio Rascon, Business Manager, Laborers Union Local 300
American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME)
California-Nevada Conference of Operating Engineers
International Union of Operating Engineers Local 12
International Union of Stationary Engineers Local 509
International Union of Painters and Allied Trades
State Building and Construction Trades Council
Teamsters Joint Council of California
Teamsters Joint Council 42
Public Safety
Mark Fronterotta, Chief of Police, Inglewood Police Department
Bishop Kenneth C. Ulmer, Faithful Central Bible Church
Pastor Austin Williams, True Vine Baptist Church
Community Organizations/Businesses
Al’s Powerwash, Inc.
Alianza Inglewood
Allstate Insurance, Inglewood American Legion, Inglewood Antojitos Martin
Children of Promise Schools Corporate Coach Charter & Tours Drobe Stogies
FASTSIGNS, Inglewood/LAX Fiesta Martin Bar and Grill
Fiesta Martin Mexican Grill
Fiesta Martin Tacos
Homelight Family Living Program Inglewood Rotary
JAMZ Creamery
Judy’s Income Tax
Keller Williams Realty, Inglewood La Sinaloense Bakery
LAX Tacos
MiddleBar
Miracle Theater
NAACP, Inglewood-South Bay One for All
Three Weavers Brewery
Wise Tire & Brake Co, Inc.
WLM Financial
Community Members
Willie E. Agee
Willie Asberry
Sharon Asberry
Larry Avery
Kountry Black
Maria Bracho
Tikua Carter
Fred Carter
Kenya Carter
Daniel Coles
Laurie Collins
Amon-Ra Cunningham
Terri Cunningham
Tia Delaney
Ed Edwards
Dwight Evans
Jim Ford
Luis Gaytan
Jamar Graham
Tiffany Green
Neysa Guerrero
Michelle Hicks
Erick Holly
Teo Hunter
Richard Hurton
Dennis Jackson
Melissa James
Ariana Kirk
Foster Marcelin
Laurish McCullough
Jaroy McCullough
Raneisha Meadors
Jena Mills
Sylvester Mitchell
Althea Moses
Rosalind Norwood
Pat Patrick
Samuel Pena
Catherine Polk
Reina Rembrook
Natalie Reynoso
Odest Riley
Brett Roberts
Brenda Rodriguez
Judy Ross
David Salcedo
Michelle Sanders
Anika Simpson
Jason Sloan
Daria Stakely
Kelly Stewart
Terri Sumter
Francis Taylor
Nehi Thompson
Ismael Waites
Rashaan J. Washington
Taisha Weatherspoon
John White
Renee White
Bruce Young
About AB 987:
AB 987 seeks to provide the new LA Clippers arena project with streamlining relief similar to what was permitted for the Sacramento Kings arena and the Golden State Warriors arena in San Francisco. AB 987 still requires a full and comprehensive Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for the new Inglewood arena project and requires the new facility to be LEED Gold Certified. The legislation passed the Senate Environmental Quality Committee, Senate Judiciary Committee and Senate Appropriations Committee, and now heads to the full Senate for a floor vote.
LA Clippers Arena Background:
In 2017, the City of Inglewood and the LA Clippers NBA basketball team entered into a three- year Exclusive Negotiating Agreement to build a new, state-of-the-art sports arena, creating more than 10,000 jobs and generating millions of dollars in new tax revenues to help improve Inglewood city services and community programs. The proposed site is located on the southeast corner of Century Boulevard and Prairie Avenue, about three miles east of LAX.
The LA Clippers arena project, which will be built entirely with private funds, seeks to convert mostly vacant, city-owned land under the flight path of LAX aircraft and turn it into thriving, productive community uses for the residents of Inglewood and surrounding cities.
Assemblywoman Kamlager-Dove proudly represents California’s 54th Assembly District which consists of Baldwin Hills, Cheviot Hills, the Crenshaw district, Culver City, Holmby Hills, Ladera, Mar Vista, Pals, Rancho Park and parts of South Los Angeles.
Website of Assemblywoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove: https://a54.asmdc.org/