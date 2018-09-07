

Activation to celebrate Black history and entrepreneurship from Sept. 7-9

Use promo code ‘CEEM’ to receive 30% off the regular ticket price at www.lacf.com/buy-tickets

Los Angeles, California, August 27, 2018– In an effort to identify and nurture African-American entrepreneurs in the Southern California community, the Inland Empire-based Webb Family Enterprises, Inc. is launching Cooperative Economic Empowerment Movement (CEEM), a nonprofit dedicated to furthering business opportunities and economic and educational advancement for African-Americans. In celebration of the launch, the organization will host a dedicated activation at the Los Angeles County Fair from Friday, September 7 to Sunday, September 9 to introduce its mission of increasing wealth, prosperity and educational outcomes for the African-American community. Event festivities will include:

Live musical performances include renowned hip-hop turntablist DJ Alizay , R&B/Gospel artist Mali Music , R&B/Soul Singer Lyric Jones , Gospel Choir Jason McGee & The Choir , and R&B/Soul singer and The Four finalist Candice Boyd.



Inspiring panel discussions led by African-American entrepreneurs, business owners and educators

, R&B/Gospel artist , R&B/Soul Singer , Gospel Choir , and R&B/Soul singer and The Four finalist Inspiring panel discussions led by African-American entrepreneurs, business owners and educators A compelling art exhibit that illustrates the journey of African-American migration to California along historic Route 66

A fun and interactive Kids’ Zone

• Fresh barbeque and delicious fare from a variety of Black-owned businesses and vendors

“As longtime business owners and residents in the Inland Empire, one of our guiding principles is bridging the opportunity gaps affecting aspiring business leaders in our community,” stated CEEM Co-founder and CEO, Kyle Webb. “Launching CEEM represents an important step in realizing our vision. We are excited to invite the greater Southern California community to join us for an unforgettable, family-friendly experience.” Webb’s father, Reggie, created CEEM as a response to his own experience to provide support to black-owned business and individuals that allows them to operate successful enterprises.

Reggie Webb began his entrepreneurial career as a McDonald’s franchisee and has since then expanded his business – Webb Family Enterprises – alongside his business partners/children, Kiana and Kyle Webb. The family owns and operates 16 McDonald’s restaurants and have also invested in other ventures such as KIGT, Inc, a manufacturer of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, and Deyaa Marketing, a marketing consultancy representing social media influencers and their interactions with brands. Additionally, the Webb family also provides scholarships and funding to students, programs and schools in the Inland Empire. As community advocates, the Webb’s feel strongly about the need for continued advancement and are committed to educating, training, and mentoring the next generation of Black entrepreneurs and supporters through CEEM.

Beginning today, CEEM is offering a special promotional ticket price for attendees. Fairgoers will receive 30% off the regular ticket price by using promo code CEEM at check out when visiting https://www.lacf.com/buy-tickets. Attendees are encouraged to follow CEEM activities and share their own experience at the event space via the hashtag #JOINCEEM.

Event festivities will kick off at 1 PM on September 7th, 12 PM on September 8th and 12 PM on September 9th. For a detailed schedule and more information, visit www.ceem-ie.com, or follow CEEM on Instagram, Facebook @ceeminlandempire and Twitter @ceem_ie.

About Cooperative Economic Empowerment Movement (CEEM)

The Cooperative Economic Empowerment Movement (CEEM) is a membership cooperative dedicated to increasing wealth, prosperity and educational outcomes for the African-American community through mentorship, education, and training. Membership is open to all residents of California who are willing to make contributions in our efforts to promote the wealth of AfricanAmericans. Membership cost is a $100 annual fee. For more information, ceem-ie.com, or follow us on Instagram and Facebook @ceeminlandempire and Twitter @ceem_ie.