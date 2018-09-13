Engaging the two candidates on Black Student achievement and experience. . .

Saturday, September 15, 2018

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Holy Names University,

3500 Mountain Blvd., Oakland

Hosted by Sistallect, Inc., Black Women Organized for Political Action and California Black Media

A Coalition of Black Women Leaders and Mothers will pose questions to the two candidates for California Superintendent for Public Instruction – Assemblyman Tony Thurmond and Marshall Tuck – on the state of Black Student achievement and experience at a forum moderated by Kimberly Ellis.

Here is why you should attend:

On the most recent test results, Black students performed below any other student population. The achievement gaps evidenced by California’s Common Core-aligned assessment, make these disparities more apparent and create concern and urgency around the need to support Black children.

Dropout rates are far higher for Black students than for other students and graduation rates are lower. In fact, the gap in graduation rates between African American students and their White peers is 20 percent. Overall, only 68 percent of California’s Black students graduate from high school in four years.

California’s Black students are twice as likely as White students to be identified for learning disabilities, and more likely to be identified for special education in general. In high school, Black students have less access to college-preparatory classes, such as Advanced Placement (AP) and rigorous math and science courses. Only 31 percent of African American 12th grade graduates take and complete the “A-G” coursework necessary to be eligible to apply to the University of California or California State University.