MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Four Tennessee teens are accused of burglarizing a predominantly Black church and scrawling racist graffiti there.

News outlets report a Rutherford County sheriff’s deputy responding to Walnut Grove Missionary Baptist Church found “KKK” written in a destroyed Bible and “We are white and we are watching you, white power” on the doors.

The church’s associate minister, 69-year-old Goldy Wade, told the Daily News Journal that overflowing toilets caused water damage and a fire extinguisher was sprayed on the lobby floors.

A white robe was also found.

A sheriff’s release says a stolen laptop and video camera were recovered Tuesday, and a 14-year-old and 16-year-old were charged with burglary, theft and vandalism. A 15-year-old and another 16-year-old were charged with burglary and vandalism Wednesday.

Authorities are planning to pursue additional charges.