A powerful Creative and Critical Thinking exercise is to first learn shapes of the Pyramid, Square, Trapezius, Trapezoid, Rectangle, Triangle, Circle, Octagon, Ellipse, Lunette; study which are Cosmic and/or and human-made; and determine what are indications for using one shape compared with others, so as to get best Mathematical workable conclusions. A Mathematician’s orderly and organized Ideas, like a painter or a poet, is a maker of Patterns. African Philosophy began by being written in the language of Mathematics, with characters being triangles, circles, and other geometrical figures—fashioners of the Invention method. These were based upon what Ancient Egyptian circus acrobats (‘to walk on tiptoes) showed in how they laid patterns for all great in the world today. In human pyramid performance, the sturdiest and the least spectacular–the one whose shoulders carried the full weight of the entire acrobatic team–was called the “Understander.” An awareness of these Processes of Nature imparts an Intuitive sense ofWisdom and Spiritual Power—making it the model for Understanding of anything. The point: what is at the bottom of whatever is really, really good means it is the most important. This concept of Mathematical Order was so fundamental to Ancient Africans as for them to say humans cannot realize their Ultimate Divinity unless they live by products made of the Cosmic Order. Understanding, basic to all sound thinking, flows in the Spiritual Elements of Unconditional Love, Truth, Reality, and the Natural. Our Ancestors said: what is at the bottom of every human—i.e. the “Home Base”—is Unconditional Love. So, if things are not right in your mind and you are doing “ugly” things, then the spotlighted cause is that you are not using, or even sensing, your Unconditional Love. A key to such Insights is Understanding is is followed by Acrobatic Thinking and travelling along paths off the main track.

To get introduced to this process, Exercise I is to practice ways of establishing order based upon different types of Shapes for a “Home Base”. What are indications for using one shape compared with others? Exercise II, since the series of Trapezium, Rectangle, Square, and Circle progress from irregularity to regularity, take unexamined assumptions causing your pattern of thinking in doing problematic lifestyle things and devise methods to get to absolute Truth. Exercise III: normally, the Square is superior to the Trapezium and the Trapezium is superior to the Trapezoid. Think of situations whereby these relationships would be reversed or do not apply or could be rearranged. Prominent at Ancient African festivals, acrobats were masterful performances concerning the Art of leaps, somersaults, vaults, jumping, tumbling, and balancing. These represented Ingredients for “Pretzel Creativity’s Leap” Thinking. Even though Nature does not make leaps, it is about humans mentally rising so as to project themselves suddenly and vigorously–then darting forward into the unfamiliar. Yet, the leap is not entirely a guess since where one lands is already based upon truths filed in ones subconscious. Within this context, Creativity requires shrewdness to guess fertile hypotheses–then taking courageous leaps to thoughtful tentative conclusions. Finally, one engages in great mental reflection and research to work out all flaws. Such Reflection is geared to: (1) see the common in the uncommon or the uncommon in the common; use the Box Concept, especially one made of glass, to see what is not obvious or what is hidden; and then do “Leap” Thinking. This is a way to see all of the obvious and uncover Patterns obscured by their context; (2) find hidden relationships between seemingly unrelated pieces of Patterns—either because of its Correspondence or because, despite not having Correspondence, the interrelationships still work well together; (3) ask and answer meaningless questions in a creative manner since some insightful usefulness can come from engaging in the Useless;

(4) recognize a known principle in disguise so as to generate a match–as evidenced by the resultant Thing’s coherent, enduring, balanced, harmonious, connectedness, and unchanging elements/pattern. Such is the nature of the Right Brain’s ability to follow the process of noting similarities between things below appearance levels; see their relation to each other; synthesize its aspects; and creatively design bridging gaps by harmoniously fitting the parts–regardless of how remote in time or space–via taking acrobatic leaps which successfully unify pertinent things into a whole. This is how ones imagination leaps reality to enter Supernatural Icon realms.