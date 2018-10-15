Creativity is typically defined as the ability to generate “novel behavior that meets a standard of quality and/or utility”. Creating is maneuvering and manipulating appropriate mosaic bits and pieces into unrealized realities and onto designated realized destinations. Step I Creating prepares to free ones mind from needless “Constraints” (compelled to weaken ones values, judgment, will) and “Restraints” (keep under control through various hindrances) minds. Both were used to “hold tightly within” by outward circumstances or by inner prompting all Enslaved Africans. Being free of them enables one to do thoughtful “Pretzel” (1856, having branches resembling folded arms) discernments. Examples are devising ways of not doing what is normal–in doing things one would not otherwise do–and to fashion priority patterns in accordance with disconnections of the past/future from the present. Also, ones mind is productive when it is not trying to get useful results. Hence, Purposeless mental and physical (e.g. dancing, playing) actions mean nothing is left undone–and that is satisfying. In this Free Mind state of “Suchness” (just at this moment), each involved aspect is free to be what it is and do what it does. Such a Totipotency state—being of a dimension able to radiate in any direction, like Stem Cells–opens paths into Unknowns or into the Mysterious; and/or uncovers insights into what has been Hidden concerning incomprehensible subjects. The arranged/rearranged and combined/recombined results can then be in limitless ways. Any of these enhance discoveries of alternate ways to the “what it is” Essence of a Thing. Next, it heads one towards a clear, orderly picture of that Thing’s origin, Source, and nature. This ability is akin to Divergent Thinking (original) the ability to solve problems not having only one correct answer but allows for varieties of alternative solutions. This reflects the Right Brain’s ability to follow processes of notingsimilarities between things below an appearance level; see their relation to each other; and synthesize all aspects. It creatively designs bridging gaps by harmoniously fitting the parts–regardless of how remote in time or space—to take acrobatic leaps into areas unifying pertinent things successfully into a whole. Trained Right Brains pick up a clue of the barely visible and generate inferences within the context of the Genetic Law of Correspondence to complete the “big picture.” For example, if the one clue is the corner of a table, from prior experiences, one has a good idea that the highest percentages of tables have four legs.

Thus, one has an impression of what the other three corners look like so as to arrive at the conclusion of the hazy object being a table. These activities are analogies for mental abilities—particularly Creativity in the Brain’s frontal lobe–to skillfully engage in great agility and dexterity in mental situations of varying intellectual or artistic complexity. This enables one to be adept at swiftly changing or adapting a position or viewpoint—known as “thinking on ones feet”, with feet in the mental sense of “wide, awake, alert.” A key feature of children’s natural Magical Thinking is processing information about characters and events alternative to characters and events of the real world. Their Magical Thinking could also be viewed as a simplistic type of Divergent Thinking. Whereas Creativity in Realistic Mathematical Thinking provides multiple realistic solutions to realistic problems (i.e. one can move from one place to another by using a car, a train, or a plane), Magical Thinking provides multiple unrealistic (non-sensical supernatural) solutions to realistic problems—e.g. one can move from a place to another by using a broomstick, a magic carpet, or on a dragon. The common feature (Divergent Thinking) lays a path that by engaging children in one such Magical Thinking activity might enhance other productive mental activities. An example, by practice and/or Associative Learning, is Realistic Creativity Thinking. Such thinking is distinguished from thinking forms called Ambiguous Opinions.

Ambiguous Opinions are far, far leaps of the mind beyond the actual. Typical mental forms arePhantasmagoria(phantasm, fantasm, or ghostly figures like the bogeyman) and Chimera(like hideous dreams with monsters). Such “Thinkers?” “Pick and Choose” out of their fantasy stream of life only what supports their “Prejudices”. In their maturity in life, they continue to embrace and expand on ‘far out’ Surreal thinking. This is to such a degree as for it to dominate by a lack of constraint/restraint on the ‘wildness’ of their physical and mental aggressive impulses towards certain others. Thus, they do not know truth, have not examined reality, and “Don’t Care!!!”