Andrea Baldrias

Contributor

“The art I do is in service to the movement. The movement is never in service to me.”

Walela Nehanda

Black radicals and community organizers are often suspended in a realm of superhuman ability and invulnerability. History has informed us that Black radicals are only to be valued or heard when their voices thunder from the pages of history.

Today when we look at the legacy of the Black Panther Party, we revere the political vision, mutual aid programs, and discourses they embodied. Yet, during the era they rose to prominence the government, media, and others both feared and marginalized these political leaders. Today, those who carry the Black radical tradition experience this same marginalization and lack of popular support.

What would it look like if we started valuing and supporting our Black radicals today? If we carried out the mutual aid programs and politics that we long for? It is imperative that we transport these values of mutual aid and collective care into our organizing spaces to experience and reimagine life without reliance on the “state.”

Contemporarily, our prominent Black radicals and community activists have established themselves online. Organizing in the digital age has resulted in a race to become a “blue-check” activist. A “blue check” activist refers to the verification of one’s social capital garnered across media platforms through their number of followers, often signified by a “blue-check” next to their name on Instagram or Twitter. From this, we have seen many instances of activists losing touch with the realities of their community by either misrepresenting community discourses or selling out.

Meanwhile, there are grassroots community organizers who invest their energy, resources, and time in the streets daily without the “blue-check” on Twitter or Instagram, without the book talks, conference invites, monetary gain, or accolades. They dedicate their lives to the liberation of Black and colonized people everywhere while still combatting the harsh material conditions of this economic system.

One of these grassroots organizers is Walela Nehanda, a 24-year-old non-binary (a gender identity that is neither exclusively masculine nor exclusively feminine), Afro-Indigenous community organizer and poet who uses they/them pronouns. They currently reside in Leimert Park, California in a single-family home with their life partner, mother-in-law, brother-in-law, and sister-in law.

Leimert Park, home to a majority of Black working- class residents, is being rapidly gentrified. The cost of living, houses, and apartments are rising steeply. “In late 2016, I remember I was looking at a one-bedroom apartment for $900, and now it’s upwards of $1,600 to $2,000. That’s from about December 2016 to 2018,” Walela recalled.

Walela and their family were served an eviction notice on October 23rd and asked to leave by December 21st. Walela’s mother-in-law, Angela, is the only person in the household earning a substantial income. She works two jobs and does not have the resources needed to make a quick housing transition in sixty days. Angela has rented from the same landlord for about 12 years.

Walela believes there were warning signs that led to the eviction. First, when the landlord hired contractors to work on their backhouse while neglecting plumbing problems in the main house. Then, the house across the street from them sold for close to $1,000,000—about ten years ago, these houses weren’t even selling for $500,000.

Unfortunately, in Los Angeles, renting a single-family home varies greatly from renting an apartment which means the family’s rights as renters are practically non-existent.

“Landlords bank on us not knowing our renter’s rights. . . When it comes to single-family homes, you have barely any rights. For instance, landlords don’t have to pay our relocation fee, which is $15,000 to 20,000 that we don’t have,” they explained.

The Los Angeles Rent Stabilization Ordinance (RSO), protects tenants from excessive rent increases, while at the same time allowing landlords to increase rent each year by a fair amount. It also covers relocation assistance. Unfortunately, Walela and her family are not protected by the ordinance because it does not apply to single-family homes.

“We’re trying to stay in the area because my health care is contingent on zip codes. I finally just got my two most important health care providers, my primary care doctor and my new oncologist, so to have to switch would be a huge setback. I mean, look at how long it took me to switch doctors and receive proper care, it was damn near a year.”

Why does Walela need medical specialists? In addition to this eviction notice—Walela has been battling Phase III (blastic) Chronic Myeloid Leukemia for the past 16 months.

On April 10, 2017, Walela stumbled into the ER for persistent severe headaches and dizziness. After being given a blood test, she was diagnosed with Phase III Chronic Myeloid Leukemia which is advanced stage blood cancer. Their white blood cell count was 660,000 which is about 600 percent more than normal (5,000 to 10,000). They were immediately assigned emergency Medi-Cal and admitted to the oncology unit. The initial treatment was daily leukapheresis (a procedure, where the patient’s blood is passed through a special machine that takes out the white blood cells—including leukemia cells—and returns the rest of the blood cells and plasma back into the patient’s bloodstream).

Walela’s mid-to-long term treatments include chemotherapy and potentially a bone marrow transplant. Currently they are taking Tasigna—a medication used to treat certain types of blood cancers by slowing or stopping the growth of cancer cells. The results of this have left Walela with a compromised immune system, impaired short-term memory function, digestion malfunction, chronic body pain, as well as other secondary health problems.

To them, the most frustrating aspect of their diagnosis is that their type of leukemia, if caught early, is relatively easy to treat. If caught in Phase I or II, there is a 70 to 90 percent survival rate. In Phase III, many people don’t survive past 12 months, as it starts mimicking an acute (more aggressive) leukemia and mutating to become more resistant to treatment.

Upon being diagnosed and hospitalized in 2017, Walela’s oncologist told their parents and life partner to prepare for Walela’s death; this included Walela relaying to their family where they wanted to be buried, what they wanted to have happen to their belongings, and signing an advanced directive. Today, Walela is 16 months past their diagnosis date.

The reason Walela’s cancer went untreated for so long was because they were uninsured, houseless, afraid of being burdened with a large medical expense they could not afford to pay, and their peers kept assuring that they “looked fine.”

When Walela finally gathered the courage to go to the ER, they were assumed to be on drugs and initially—not taken seriously.

Walela’s journey with Medi-Cal began in April 2017. It has been an arduous one to say the least. Medi-Cal is California’s Medicaid program for low-income individuals. Their specific plan under Medi-Cal is the L.A. Care Plan. There were a lot of obstacles to overcome with the authorizations needed under this plan. When Walela has contacted the agency with questions, L.A. Care Plan has not been of much help.

Walela’s medical card displays a medical group name with no contact number. The medical group is the entity that directly handles authorizations. If Walela needs a specialist, they have to visit their primary care doctor in person which often takes up the whole day. When they meet with the primary care doctor, they worry about being taken seriously enough to have an authorization request submitted. Afterwards, they hope the authorization gets approved in a timely manner–something that according to Walela, rarely occurs.

“There is always some complication that makes it impossible to receive the authorizations I need,” Walela expanded. “I’ve had doctors forget to submit my authorizations resulting in me showing up at their office three weeks in a row, or I’ve had doctors send authorizations to the wrong office. It’s a nightmare.” The main issue, according to Walela, is that none of these entities communicate with one another and they are often left to play messenger between these groups.

“Also, it’s been especially hard for me because I did the process backwards. I got assigned an oncologist first, and then I was assigned a primary care doctor. The primary care doctor that I was initially assigned was at this clinic on Santa Rosalia, which is located behind the Crenshaw Mall (in Los Angeles). I called him to make an appointment. He never called me back. Thus, making it impossible to even start the process of getting authorizations for the other types of care I needed.”

Eventually, Walela started having significant health problems on top of their cancer. When they would go to their assigned clinic, the doctor was never in and instead Walela would meet with nurse practitioners. The extent of the practitioners’ role was writing prescriptions for antibiotics. They were limited in their ability to connect Walela to other specialists.

“I had a ton of other things that needed assistance,” Walela asserted. “For instance, I was looking for a new oncologist, I was getting tired of how ableist (someone who discriminates against people who are not able-bodied) and classist my current one was. I needed a physical therapist because I had lost my ability to walk in the hospital and I taught myself how to again, so I have a lot of muscle issues. I mean these are just basic things I wanted taken care of. I needed someone to check on my fertility given I’m on a chemo that’s relatively new on the market. I needed a gastroenterologist for my digestion problems. The list goes on.”

When they called Medi-Cal to find out how to schedule appointments with these specialists, Medi-Cal said that they needed to get a referral from their primary care doctor. The authorizations took so long that the emergency room had essentially become their healthcare provider.

“I was having digestive issues, but no one would refer me to a gastroenterologist. I wound up in an ER one night because of this intense pain I was having. The doctors there were saying that my gallbladder needed to be removed but, they wouldn’t do it because it wasn’t life threatening. It was suggested that I get my gallbladder removed as an outpatient.

I had asked my ‘doctor,’” they chuckled, “I mean, the nurse practitioner, if they could get me a gastroenterologist to start this process, she said she’d put in an urgent authorization request just for me. So, it took three months of me being in pain – to finally be authorized and when they sent the gastroenterologist referral, it showed up to my house on the last day I was “authorized” to visit him. It basically expired by the time it arrived and I had to start the process again. I waited three-whole-ass months just to be told—just kidding—You have to do it again.”

After twelve months of this, Walela asked for a new primary care doctor. “MediCal assigned me multiple times to people who didn’t exist. I would ask for a referral for a new doctor. A couple weeks later, they give me the new doctor and issue me a new MediCal card, I’d call the clinic. I’d be like, ‘Hey, I want to make an appointment with this new doctor I was assigned,’ and they’d be like, ‘Who?’ or, “Oh, no, they haven’t been working here for a year.”

Thanks to the recommendation of a local community organizer, Walela now has a new, femme, primary care doctor at St. John’s Medical Center in Los Angeles. The difficulty with Medi-Cal is the amount of authorization hoops that individuals must go through to get adequate care.

“I always say it’s a miracle I’m still alive for how long I’ve been neglected. For someone with advanced stage cancer, it doesn’t make sense. For many people, they’d probably be dead by now.” Walela maintained.

“This is how these institutions kill people. I’ve had friends who have died from this. I went to a funeral this summer for my friend Maccapone, who had brain surgery. They let him out of inpatient care after a week, did no follow-up care, a blood clot went to his brain and *snaps fingers*. People are dying over “health care professionals” and insurance companies not doing something as simple as their job,” they continued.

I detail Walela’s experience with Medi-Cal to show how cancer is, as Walela refers to it, a “political disease.” The political aspect of it lies in the disparities in the treatment of Black individuals, the effects of which are quite substantial. “It’s impossible for people to humanize Black and Indigenous people,” said Walela.

Dehumanization and negligence by medical institutions is not a new phenomenon for Black folks. In Medical Apartheid: The Dark History of Medical Experimentation on Black Americans from Colonial Times to the Present (2007) by Harriet A. Washington, the author explores how the exploitation and denigration of Blacks by White, racist medical establishments has resulted in the health and medical disparities that we see today.

The research behind the concept of medical apartheid highlights why there is a lack of adequate medical care for Black folks and a deeply-held community distrust of these institutions. These threads of mistrust and the lack of care are weaved throughout Walela’s experience with Medi-Cal and echoes the experience of others in Los Angeles.

“If you go anywhere here—like , they call it ‘Killer King’, or people joke if you go into Centinela ‘you gon’ wind up at the cemetery’—there is this common knowledge and slogans used about these hospitals to where you just know if you have an emergency, you can’t go to an ER in this area—and why is that? Because this area is poor and Black, and they’ll just kill you,” Walela explained.

We overlook how Black community organizers are still confronted with tangible repercussions of living within the system they’re fighting. The lives of grassroots community organizers are often rife with struggles to survive, as most are working full-time to sustain themselves, their family, and then pour their remaining resources into the community.

The expectation and the perception of their superhuman capacity, in Walela’s experience, has made it a challenge to get support when needed. “I think what a lot of people don’t realize with most community organizers, is if you look closely at them—and not the ones in the public eye with the book tours, celebrity endorsements, and nice houses. . . I’m not talking about the illusion of community organizers. . . I am talking about real grassroots organizers—most of whom go nameless, a lot of us are disabled, impoverished, houseless, fighting cases against the state, dealing with surveillance, being bombarded with violence, all while being strategically barred from resources.

Being an organizer is not nearly as glamorous as people want to make it seem; it’s not as simple as a Kendall Jenner’s Pepsi commercial or a walk down the red carpet,” Walela highlighted.

Walela’s cancer has left them immunocompromised and by their doctor’s orders is unable to work. As a result, they turned to the online and local community for additional financial support. Walela, and their partner, currently facilitate a conversational space and poetry workshop called, Spit Justice, at Hot and Cool Café in Leimert Park. Walela refers to themselves as a community organizer first and artist second.

They began writing poetry at the age of 19 and had a career that was rapidly growing as they performed at open mic events, slam poetry competitions, and through YouTube.

In 2016, during an onslaught of police brutality cases, they started feeling dissatisfied with their work despite their career seemingly accelerating. The reason being they felt they were capitalizing off their feelings of what was happening, and not doing concrete work.

“I was really questioning how much a poem could do. We’re all in this ‘bourgeois aspiring, artsy, ‘safe’ space, I spit a poem, everyone’s moved, and then we all say some shit like ‘we really should do something,” but then nothing is done, and I get a check for it. I go home and essentially, I’m living off speaking on my feelings about social injustice. And to this day, that is my biggest problem with a lot of artists, they will pimp movements for financial and individual gain while having no grounding in actual organizations. I’m glad I never did this on a massive scale because I started feeling uncomfortable,” they explicated.

Soon after, they were invited by friend and Black Lives Matter (BLM) activist, Shamell Bell, to perform at a healing space where they performed a poem about Sandra Bland. Shortly after, they started organizing with Black Lives Matter Los Angeles, where they met their partner, Akili, who was instrumental in Walela’s political education and radicalization. As Walela began to step into their role as an organizer, they were pressured by those on their team (i.e. creative producers and booking agents) to water-down their radical stances for Walela was “potentially isolating their fan base.”

After breaking ties with their team, Walela began to transform politically and as a result, started outgrowing many organizing and poetry spaces in L.A. that were once home. “In 2017, Spit Justice came about as a mere idea because I had felt relatively ostracized from many movement spaces and poetry spaces in L.A. Those feelings were largely rooted in my cancer diagnosis and not feeling supported by those who claimed to be my community but more importantly, political differences were the guiding factor” they recollected.

Spit Justice acts as popular education and poetry workshop for the South-Central Los Angeles community. The Black-led and Black-centered space aims to foster a sense of accountability, emotional literacy, and awareness that hopefully funnels participants into organizing within their neighborhoods.

“Each week we pick a topic to have dialogue about—we talk about anything from patriarchy to gentrification to police violence and more. Any time I speak on a topic in the space, I always lead with asking: ‘How do these things make you feel? How are these things created to work against us? And, how can we work together to solve this?

So, we hit the emotions, the critical analysis, and end with being solutions oriented. The best part is the solutions always go back to grassroots organizing. That’s also why we always have local organizers in the space–they help facilitate the dialogue in a way that’s respectful and principled. I believe that we, as organizers, can emulate and be role models to transform our community which is why I think people love Spit Justice so much. They see that it’s just us genuinely trying to transform how we relate to each other and inspire radical change.”

The Spit Justice community has also been instrumental in helping support Walela both in-person and online. They show love by sharing Instagram posts and tweeting, as well as donating at the end of Spit Justice.

“A lot of it draws upon what we talk about: mutual aid and survival programs. People have dropped off groceries for me, people have driven me to my appointments, they have become patient advocates for me,” Walela recounts.

It is often those in the space who donate $5-100 and risk their own financial stability to help Walela and their family. “It’s the concept of looking out for each other,” Walela asserted, “People think with community organizing it’s always like, you go to this mass protest or rally and it’s this big thing on national news, but just at a very local and basic level there are ways in which we can tangibly support each other. That is the essence of organizing. It consists of acts of solidarity, not charity, to make sure that we are all okay. We want to at least try to emulate how we want to live outside of this system. Much of that requires us becoming the antithesis to this system, which means being together, helping each other, and defending the community.”

Online, Walela has also been met with support from followers who will fundraise through their small businesses or circulate Walela’s fundraising information. There have been instances, though, when Walela is met with opposition to their fundraising. By media’s standards, Walela does not look like the average cancer patient. By all counts, their appearance makes them seem healthy to those who scroll through their pictures on social media.

“Generally, I wear makeup, I take great care of my skin, I still have all my hair, I dress fly on a budget, and I’m gaining weight. People are like ‘you’re the pinnacle of health.’ I distinctly remember somebody I once worked with said that it worked against me that I’m considered pretty by a conventional standard. It makes it harder for people to empathize. People are like ‘well you look good, so who cares?’” Walela recounts.

Most people, by lack of education and/or exposure, have a narrow idea of what cancer and disability look like. Ability lies on a spectrum. There are folks who outwardly appear to be healthy and able-bodied but are not. In this sense, Walela has flipped the representation of a cancer patient on its head.

“With cancer specifically, the representation is so narrow that you will only see a bald-headed, frail White person withering away in a hospital bed. When people see me, it doesn’t compute. I’m not White, I’m not thin, I’m not withering away in a hospital bed. I’m Black, tatted, thick, with a lot of curly hair, and I don’t play into respectability politics–I make people uncomfortable. So naturally, when people are confronted with what they don’t understand, more often than not, they will just lash out. And that’s what I experience a lot. ‘Why do you have cancer and look like that?’” they recounted.

“People just have a very narrow and limited education when it comes to disability, cancer, and treatment options so that affects how they interact with me. It often requires me to be a teacher, and I am forced to be one because I am fundraising for my life publicly” Walela added.

Their diagnosis has made them confront their own internalized fat-phobia and ableism as well. Even after Walela’s cancer diagnosis, folks around them would consistently tell them “you look fine,” despite their physical limitations.

“I was like I don’t get what’s wrong with me. Everybody is saying I look fine and normal. And it took me months to realize it’s ableism.” Those with disabilities are often met with criticism because of their inability to contribute in a physical sense to society. If one is unable to contribute, one must be inherently useless. Walela explained that the ideologies driving fatphobia and ableism have their roots in capitalism.

“When you think about it, the media and all these companies—they just prey on creating and manufacturing insecurities so that you can go buy their products because we are told their products will rid us of our problems. So, when people see me being openly critical, when people see that I’m body positive, or anti-ableist, or that I’m anti-colonial, and I’m a communist, it with their notion of the status quo too much.

It causes people to reduce themselves to hurling insults or questioning the validity of what I’m going through. It is really frustrating and isolating that I feel like I have to prove myself constantly,” they added.

There is also a pathologizing of fatness on an individual level that disregards the broader issues surrounding the diet industry. These critiques have their grounding in neo-liberal thought, which pushes individual choice and responsibility for one’s circumstances. The neglect of political, economic and medical reasons for one’s fatness or weight gain is a common occurrence in body-shaming discourses.

“It’s very hard for people to wrap their heads around the fact that chemo can throw off my hormones or my thyroid so much that instead of losing weight, I gain a ton of weight” they elucidated. “Additionally, we have this misguided idea that body size automatically equates to healthiness and that’s simply a lie.”

Walela believes that everything happens for a reason. Before their cancer diagnosis, they thought they had experienced more than enough trauma. “When I got hit with cancer, I was like this is the one thing I don’t need. Like, I’ve already been through enough from houselessness to sexual assault to addiction. It’s really a laundry list. I would constantly say this whole cancer experience is one I could do without.

But honestly, my cancer and living with a close relationship to death has informed my purpose and my organizing on a whole different level. It has made me an even stronger comrade, leader, and facilitator than I was before. I understand disability and medical apartheid at a level beyond the theoretical because it hits me right in my face every day,” they explained. For this reason, Walela continues to organize and fight for their life against the material conditions produced under this economic system.

As Walela said, their story is the story of many community organizers. Our duty is to support and uplift those who continually fight and struggle on our behalf while struggling themselves. When we begin to center and uplift, poor, working class Black Radicals our ideas of community and liberation become more expansive than we imagine. The necessity of Walela’s survival and livelihood does not exist in a political or social vacuum. Their case is one that prompts community recognition of linked fate and genuine acts of principled solidarity—ways in which we can value our Black Radicals today.

In the words of Assata Shakur,” We must love and protect one another. We have nothing to lose, but our chains.”

