Organized by the Riverside Coalition for Police Accountability

Co-sponsors:

ACLU of Southern California (IE office)

Inland Congregations United for Change (ICUC)

Universalist Unitarian Church of Riverside, Social Justice Committee

Friday, December 28, 2018

All the events are FREE and open to the public

5:00-7:00 pm

Panel of speakers offering community perspectives on Tyisha Miller’s death, held at Kansas Avenue SDA Church, 4491 Kansas Ave, Riverside, CA 92507. Keynote speaker, Dr. Jesse Wilson.

7:00-7:30 pm

Drive on your own to the vigil site.

7:30-8:30 pm

Candlelight vigil at the 76 Lube Shop (at the intersection of Magnolia, Central, and Brockton). The vigil will be held on Brockton, on the sidewalk in front of the 76 Gas Station where Tyisha Miller was killed. Find street parking on your own – west of Brockton is best. Volunteers in safety vests will help participants cross the street. Electric candles will be provided. No seating will be available.

9:30-11:00 pm

FREE showing of the film My Name is Myeisha at the Barbara and Art Culver Center for the Arts, 3834 Main St, Riverside, CA 92501 (near City Hall on the pedestrian mall). Directed by Gus Krieger and based on Rickerby Hinds’ stage play Dreamscape, this hip-hop musical was inspired by the 1998 police shooting of Tyisha Miller. 82 minutes long.