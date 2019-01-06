NAACP National Board of Directors Chairman Leon W. Russell and NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson

The 50th NAACP Image Awards will air live on TV One, a division of Urban One, Inc., on Saturday, March 30, 2019.

The NAACP Image Awards celebrates the accomplishments of people of color in the fields of television, music, literature, and film and also honors individuals or groups who promote social justice through creative endeavors.

This year’s telecast, the 50th Anniversary of the NAACP Image Awards, will also spotlight the significant contributions of the NAACP and the impact the organization has had on our community and country.

For the first time ever, the telecast will take place from the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California. The announcement was made this week by NAACP National Board of Directors Chairman Leon W. Russell, NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson, Chief Executive Officer, Urban One, Inc. & Chairman/CEO, TV One Alfred Liggins and TV One General Manager Michelle Rice.

In addition to the live telecast, TV One will also air special programming honoring this year’s nominees and spotlighting significant moments. The network will provide promotional support for both programs on TV One, Radio One and Reach Media, Interactive One, and via a multi-platform marketing campaign.

Commenting on this year’s event, NAACP’s Derrick Johnson said, “The 50th Anniversary of the Image Awards represents a major milestone in bringing visibility to the outstanding achievements of African Americans in entertainment, literature, and arts, as well as the NAACP’s ongoing advocacy for equality of opportunity in our society without regard for race.”

Johnson further commented about the NAACP’s gratitude for its continued partnership with TV One how much his organization looks forward to working with them on the 50th anniversary show.

“We are honored to continue our partnership with the NAACP to remain the television home for the Image Awards,” Liggins responded adding, “The NAACP 50th Anniversary Image Awards is an important milestone for the African American community and we couldn’t be more thrilled to offer this special programming once again to our viewers. As we prepare to celebrate the network’s 15th anniversary next year, we look forward to this very special night.”

Adding to the commentary General Manager Michelle Rice stated, “African Americans have had a tremendous impact on society and culture, a fact that we’re excited to celebrate with the telecast of the 50th NAACP Image Awards on TV One.”

“As we honor this year’s biggest achievements and the incredible 50-year legacy of the NAACP Image Awards, we’re proud to continue the network’s mission to represent the richness of the Black experience,” Rice concluded.

The multi-cultural show is one of the most respected events of its kind and is well attended by many of the top names in the entertainment industry.

Nominations for the “50th NAACP Image Awards” will be announced in February. In the meantime, for additional information and latest news regarding the awards, please visit the official NAACP Image Awards website at www.naacpimageawards.net.