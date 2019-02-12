In November 2018 on the heels of yet another mass shooting in the US, TOMS Founder Blake Mycoskie announced the “End Gun Violence Together” initiative.

TOMS made a historic commitment of $5 million to support organizations and initiatives who are committed to ending gun violence. Since then, more than 700,000 people from every corner of the country heard that call to action and visited TOMS.com to join the campaign by writing postcards to their representatives.

To help carry the weight of this initiative TOMS has partnered with independent travel goods accessory line, MBARQGO, on a special edition of the MEDICUS Doctor-Bag produced domestically in the US to help spread awareness about the gun violence epidemic in America.

-The silhouette of the bag is almost as old as the country itself. We honor this country’s telling history of independence and freedom as we carefully approach this issue. -The frame of the bag represents the strong and courageous backbone that is needed to carry this cause to the finish line. -The thick leather represents the tough skin that one has to have to face the opposition and naysayers that say that this project is too big to tackle. -The robust canvas represents the fabric of intersectionality that is woven through every American affected by this issue.

-The bold artwork is the creed, the pledge, the hope, and it is what we will do…End Gun Violence Together.

TOMS Founder Blake Mycoskie will be using these bags to hand deliver the collected postcards addressed to Representatives in Congress on the 12th of February sharing the voices of Americans who support Universal Background Check legislation.

The limited edition MBARQGO x TOMS Olive Branch colorway MEDICUS Doctor-Bag will be available for purchase on TOMS.com

About MBARQGO Select travel accessories for discerning individuals who “MBARQ” on the unseen & “GO” towards the unknown.

Website: http://www.mbarqgo.com

Instagram: @mbarqgo

Email: contact@mbarqgo.com