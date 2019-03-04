Sabrina Clay

Contributor

The life of a preschooler is filled with arts, crafts, indoor and outdoor play, making new friends, and yes, band-aids and ouch reports.

Parents love to leave their children in the hands of providers, knowing their children are safe from harm.

However, when a phone call is received, ouch reports presented, or you notice an unfamiliar scratch—we don’t want to even mention someone hurting your child—this type of information can make parents feel a sense of worry.

I have great news! You are not alone. It’s common for children to get hurt in preschools without warning. Yet, explaining this to parents must be done with sensitivity. There is noeasy way to tell family members that someone hurt their little one. However, parents can be comforted with some simple suggestions.

First, establish trust early on by investigating before one assuming the information you have about the incident is accurate. Next, be proactive and relay the information immediately to avoid shock. Also, let parents know you will follow-up as an extra precaution. Finally, let parents know their child was cared for to ensure parents feel safety is regarded as high priority.

These measures are not perfect, but helpful. Providers cannot always prevent accidents, but support can be provided so parents trust us with their treasure—their children.

Sabrina Clayvon has a gift for teaching that has been developed through her extensive educational background, including two undergraduate degrees in Early Childhood Education with a master’s degree in Education and Organizational Leadership. Working with children and their families gives her the opportunity to learn with and from them. It is powerful when educators can impart into the lives of others. However, the reward is knowing you planted something great and one day that child will become a tower of possibilities.

