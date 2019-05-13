S.E. Williams | Contributor

Washington, D.C. – Last month, The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) in partnership with Hennessy & Co., introduced the Hennessy Fellows Program.

The new initiative commits an unprecedented $10M to be awarded to high-achieving graduate students. The fellowship awards will be available to students in a variety of undergraduate majors from liberal arts to sciences and engineering. To apply students must be from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

Participating fellows will receive curated corporate development experiences, as well as financial assistance. The experiences will include online training forums, an immersive boot camp, and networking opportunities to enhance the exchange of ideas and provide direct exposure to interrelated corporate, social and economic systems.

Selected fellows will also receive a scholarship up to $20,000 per academic year in addition to a $10,000 stipend.

Students in their first year of an MBA program currently enrolled at an HBCU with a minimum GPA of 3.25, and who has leadership experience, strong ethical and moral character, academic excellence, and cultural awareness are encouraged to apply.

According to the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, “Hennessy has demonstrated its progressive vision and leadership in support of underserved communities since the 1800s.” The corporation was involved early on in what would become the National Urban League, it was the first corporate sponsor of the NAACP, and the only company in its industry to be a founding corporate donor of the National Museum of African American History & Culture in Washington, DC,

Hennessy has a rich history of assisting in the growth of African-American business and socioeconomic status.

To learn more about the Hennessey Fellows Program and/or to apply visit https://www.tmcf.org/our-programs/career-preparation/tmcf-hennessy-fellows-program.