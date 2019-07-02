Nicole Haynes and Mai Mizuno | CALmatters

AB 1510 would give Dr. George Tyndall’s ‘patients’ a choice: Join the federal class action, or fight it out alone in state civil court, a venue that could more fully hold Tyndall and USC accountable. We are fighting to put the past and our shared secret behind us and move forward with our lives. We hope California legislators will understand, and not suppress our individual voices and rights.

