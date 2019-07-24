San Bernardino – The non-profit BLU Educational Foundation is seeking applicants for several positions including college prep advisors, college success advisors (student positions), a college access coordinator, a program assistant and a public policy/advocacy intern.

BLU works to provide educational and human services programming to youth, adults and organizations in order to build healthy, productive communities by helping to overcome the higher education challenges faced by inland area families with limited income and limited opportunities.

The organization, led by President and CEO Dina Walker, manages several education and civic engagement programs that create a comprehensive approach to attaining its goal of building productive communities.

Visit https://www.bluedfoundation.org/copy-of-blu-scholars learn more about the current job openings and/or how to apply. Interviews are scheduled to begin Monday, July 20. 2019.