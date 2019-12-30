By Byrhonda Lyons | CalMatters

California is banning smoking — cigarettes and anything else — on state parks and beaches in 2020.

After Jan.1 — as soon as the state puts up new signs warning about the ban — taking a puff while enjoying the great outdoors could cost you.

State legislators have tried for years to make smoking illegal on state-owned public lands, but they succeeded when Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the new law. Written by state Sen. Steve Glazer of Orinda, the law bars smoking and vaping on most parts of state parks and beaches, and also bans throwing cigarette butts anywhere besides a designated waste container.

But there are some significant exceptions, too.

In this video, CalMatters’ environment reporter Rachel Becker breaks down the smoking ban in a minute. CalMatters is building a video playlist to explain how various new laws will influence the lives of Californians.

