Black Voice News Staff | Contributor

Communicating with California’s diverse communities is more urgent than ever for those working to inform the public about the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 census, and other issues affecting our lives,“ said Ethnic Media Services (EMS) Director Sandy Close. “Ethnic news media are key to building an inclusive communications infrastructure that reaches even the smallest niche audiences.”

To this end, EMS has launched its expanded, updated online Directory of California Ethnic Media which can be accessed at https://ethnicmediaservices.org/directory-download/. The Directory lists 292 ethnic news outlets with the names and contact information for editorial and/or marketing personnel at each.

Designed to be more than a paper trail, the Directory lists news media that EMS contacts regularly.

Research to identify new or long siloed outlets was supported—in part—by the state’s California Complete Count–Census 2020 Office, along with several national foundations and private funders. Media organizations including California Black Media, ImpreMedia, Hoopa Radio, and the Center for Community and Ethnic Media (CUNY), also contributed to the Directory.

The updated edition remains a work-in-progress. “For every new media-outlet we found, there are others that we don’t know exist. We’ll continue to work with our partners to update the list monthly.” Close added that EMS plans to publish a national edition in the fall.

EMS—founded in early 2018 after the closure of New America Media (NAM)—works to sustain NAM’s mission to strengthen the visibility and viability of the ethnic media sector. EMS operates under the fiscal sponsorship of the San Francisco Study Center.

Visit https://ethnicmediaservices.org/directory-download/ for more information about EMS and the Directory, or contact the Directory coordinator Lynn Chan at lchan@ethnicmediaservices.org.