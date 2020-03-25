Aldon Thomas Stiles | California Black Media

To comply with health officials’ recommendations regarding COVID-19, the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is allowing customers a 60-day extension for license or registration renewals.

Stay away from our offices, stay home and be safe, the DMV is telling Californians.

The DMV says it has informed law enforcement departments that some drivers may be driving around the state with expired licenses or registrations due to COVID-19.

“This 60-day period for driver license and vehicle registrations is intended to protect the health and safety of DMV customers who would otherwise have to come to a DMV office to take care of business, but are concerned during this coronavirus pandemic,” the DMV press release read.

The extension period goes into effect March16 and will cover all appointments that require physical office visits.

“Transactions that fall within this category include driver license renewals for those 70 years of age and older who are required to take a knowledge test; individuals who are required to renew in the office (their last DMV visit was 15 years prior); individuals subject to vision testing; and individuals with a complex driving history,” the press release continued.

The extension also applies to those who are unable to seek alternatives to office visits under certain conditions.

The grace period also applies to vehicle registration renewals for customers “who are not eligible to use an alternative service channel because of the following reasons: Outdated insurance information, registration expired for 90 days or more, smog issues, and recent transfers,” stated the press release.

The DMV also described what kind of appointments would require an in-person visit.

“Those transactions that require a DMV office visit include new driver licenses, duplicate driver licenses, some driver license renewals, new license plates, complex vehicle registrations or title transfers and off-highway permits,” stated the press release.

The DMV will remain open to handle transactions such as getting a REAL ID, which requires an office visit. According to the press release, the DMV will improve their systems to help increase efficiency.

The DMV says it is taking the COVID-19 pandemic seriously, especially since Gov. Gavin Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency.

“The DMV is taking this action so that at-risk populations, including seniors and those with underlying health conditions, can avoid required visits to DMV field offices for driver license or vehicle registration renewals,” according to the statement.