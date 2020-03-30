Black Voice News Staff

Riverside, CA – Hotels and motels with available units were identified across Riverside County to provide temporary emergency housing for the area’s unsheltered homeless during the state’s Stay-at-Home order.

The temporary housing according to Riverside’s Public Information Officer, Brooke Federico, is part of a county program that includes case management, medical and wrap-around services, and is expected to stay in effect until the Stay-at-Home order is lifted.

Riverside County’s Fourth District Supervisor and Board Chairman V. Manuel Perez elaborated, “These much-needed beds will get our most vulnerable homeless residents into safe housing, because they need the most protection.” Adding, “This will continue to slow and halt the spread of this deadly virus.”

Among the homeless deemed for the housing are those 65 and older, pregnant, have a serious chronic health condition such as heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease, or have a compromised immune system.

“Homeless individuals who are ill or have been diagnosed with COVID-19, will be housed through a different system,” shared Federico. She added, “Eligible clients can be referred to temporary hotel and motel housing by calling the HomeConnect hotline at 1-800-498-8847.”

The program is offered through the Housing Authority of Riverside County. County officials will work with local homeless providers and the hotel and motel sites to identify homeless individuals who meet the eligibility requirements and to coordinate temporary housing.

“Efforts to identify permanent housing for these individuals are ongoing and will continue alongside the temporary hotel and motel housing” Federico stressed. “This is the latest in a series of precautionary and preventive measures taken by the County of Riverside to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and protect the County’s most vulnerable populations.”