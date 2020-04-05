Black Voice News Staff

Contributor

When “Remembering 1619” was introduced in August 20, 2019, it was received overwhelming interest here in America and around the world.

It provided amazing and moving insight to African American’s 400-year sojourn in this country, reframed from the perspective of Black Americans, not those who enslave them.

An incredible team of artists and creatives take viewers on a journey that evokes pain and pride, but it mainly provides a more profound understanding of the connection between what started on this continent in 1619 and present-day manifestations of racism and white supremacy. Those who suffered in the past spoke through the performances and urged all in attendance to work hard to make things fairer in a nation still striving to become a more perfect union.

Everyone is encourage to take time to experience this amazing historical narrative. Click here to watch the video today!