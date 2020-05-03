Like most of us, I’ve been sheltering in place since mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. As I try to make sense of my new reality—balancing my indoor free time while working from home, managing medical video conferencing, daily walking, binging movies, and news media—I’ve been relieved to discover an unusual number of acquaintances coming out of the woodwork to check in. What a small mercy it is to receive a call from an old college roommate or long lost colleague, a kind text message, or hilarious meme from a friend.

While the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting our daily routines with changes here at home and around the globe such as; self-isolation, quarantine and physical distancing, it’s comforting to know that amid the uncertainty, there are still moments of strength and hope that showcase the resilience, or grit, that people share in times like these that will help us get through this together.

People are reaching out more, either by telephone, text messaging, email, social media or video-calling, due to a need for support, connection, and hope during this difficult time.

People can easily get lonely and crave a boost to their morale. Self-isolation can cause more anxiety, which in turn leads to weakened immune systems. Despite quarantines and physical distancing – connections are still being made all around the world. During the lockdown, some of those quarantined are lifting their spirits through music or dance, another wonderful example of how community is showing resilience. Inspiring moments can help individuals feel a little less lonely and a little more hopeful.

To help people stay connected through this self-isolation period, some music artists and bands are offering fans free concerts on social media or online music lessons. COVID-19 is changing routines and it’s also an opportunity to reconnect in new ways.

Families can slow down and reflect on their relationships with each other. For family members living in the same house, assuming, no one is ill, there is now more time to do old-fashioned bonding through board games, talking, eating together, cooking or baking together, or sharing stories. One way of staying active together is going for a walk, but it’s important to keep a distance of six feet from others and to stay home when you’re sick.

A chance to get closer, connect, and see the good happening in these difficult times, and despite the uncertainty, know that there is hope and resilience in the world. This is a unique time in which we can slow down, reflect, listen, and show gratitude towards one another.