The impact of the pandemic on children and teenagers has been profound. Kids have lost access to in-person education. They’ve watched loved ones get very sick. They’ve faced hunger, and the menace of eviction. And many are mourning smaller, but still painful, losses — graduations, school dances, birthday parties, grandparents’ hugs.

Do you have a child who has something to say about this last year? We want to hear from them. As part of a series of stories looking at the experience of the pandemic through the eyes of children, we are collecting short videos featuring children from around the state. If you think your child would be interested in participating we can provide additional information about submitting the videos and signing consent forms.

