2020 was a year of awakening.

The confluence of a raging, once in a century pandemic that continues to pummel Black communities coupled with relentlessly brazen assaults on Black Lives under the color of authority moved Black Americans and others who believe in a justice to coalesce for change in ways not seen in more than half a century.

As a result, 2020 was also a year of reckoning.

With the killings of Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd, and Breonna Taylor, organizers and activists captured the nation’s attention and conscience, and focused it like a laser on issues of racial equity and racial justice.

This increased attention to Black disparities has inspired others who traditionally sat on the sidelines, to get involved in the struggle to build a more equitable world.

Simply asked, “How can each of us support progress towards racial justice?” The Inland Empire Black Equity Fund (IE-BEF) hopes #BlackEquityFriday can be one of those answers.

#BlackEquityFriday is a social media campaign aimed at increasing awareness of Black Led Organizations.

IE-BEF encourages everyone to show love to Black Led Organizations.

The #BlackEquityFriday initiative launched the Friday after Thanksgiving and will continue every Friday through Kwanzaa which ends Friday January 1, 2021.

IE-BEF hopes this awareness on Black equity will increase charitable contributions to Black led organizations in the community.

Everyone is encouraged to join this effort. Please complete the Black Equity Fund contact form athttps://blackequityfriday.org/

This project was incubated by the Inland Empire Black Equity Fund and the Center for Social Innovation, UCR. A list of philanthropic cosponsors will be available soon.