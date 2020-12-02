Staff

The NAACP Empowerment Programs and Experian have announced the launch of a pilot program to assist African American homeowners at risk of losing their homes.

The Home Preservation Grant will provide mortgage relief for grant recipients suffering from COVID-19 related hardship.

The partnership with the NAACP is part of Experian’s United for Financial Health initiative, which aims to empower and protect vulnerable consumers to improve their financial health through education and action. Through this pilot program, Experian will provide financial support up to $10,000 per selected recipient. The application process began Wednesday, December 2 and continues through December 8.

“Now more than ever, it’s critical that African Americans have access to wealth building opportunities and financial security. Since the beginning of this pandemic, the NAACP has launched multiple programs to ease the financial burdens families have experienced. We are pleased to be working with Experian on this pilot program to alleviate the hardships experienced by homeowners,” said Dawn Chase, NAACP director of Equity and Inclusion.

“Experian has been committed to providing tools and initiatives to support consumers as they manage personal finances through the pandemic,” said Craig Boundy, Chief Executive Officer of Experian North America. “Promoting financial inclusion is a fundamental part of our mission, and we are honored to work with the NAACP to help homeowners manage through this crisis.”

The launch of the Home Preservation Grant will first target homeowners in the Metro Atlanta area. Grant recipients will be announced December 14.

“We know homeownership is a way not only to build generational wealth, but also build the generational vibrancy of communities. Black Americans have historically faced barriers to achieving this American dream, and COVID-19 has brought on additional challenges. Especially during the holiday season, we hope the Home Preservation Grant helps communities not only survive, but thrive,” said Experian North America Chief Diversity, inclusion and Belonging Officer, Wil Lewis.

Investing in communities is a key pillar of Experian North America’s Corporate Responsibility program. Initiatives like United for Financial Health are one example of how the company is committed to investing time, resources and partnerships to create a better tomorrow by helping millions gain access to essential everyday services, facilitating inclusion and diversity, and managing Experian North America’s environmental footprint responsibly.