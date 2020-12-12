Alpha Phi Alpha Fundraises for the V Foundation During Month-Long Initiative

Staff

A top-rated cancer research charity, The V Foundation for Cancer Research, in partnership with ESPN, recently announced the African American Fraternity Alpha Phi Alpha is working to raise awareness and support for the Stuart Scott Memorial Cancer Research Fund.

The fundraising initiative which launched Dec. 4, the anniversary of Alpha Phi Alpha’s founding, will continue through Jan. 4, 2021, the anniversary of Stuart Scott’s passing.

Scott, an Alpha Phi Alpha Brother, was committed to advancing cancer research. The month-long campaign called “Give and Go to Fight Cancer,” will encourage two important things: to give by donating to cancer research and to go schedule a cancer screening.

The Stuart Scott Fund was established by the V Foundation and ESPN in memory of celebrated ESPN sportscaster Stuart Scott after his death in 2015.

Stuart was a dedicated friend to the V Foundation and a champion for cancer research who enrolled in a clinical trial during his own cancer journey and was especially driven to improve outcomes for African Americans and other minorities disproportionately affected by the disease.

The V Foundation has awarded $10.5 million in grants through the Stuart Scott Fund, which supports minority scientists as well as research dedicated to cancer disparities experienced by minority populations.

“Alpha Phi Alpha is pleased to join the V Foundation in celebration of the legacy of our Brother Stuart Scott, who represented the defining qualities of an Alpha man,” said Brother General President Dr. Everett B. Ward. “His scholarship, leadership and service continue to be a role model for all. Brother Scott’s courageous battle against cancer remains an inspirational call for us all. As the General President, I knew Brother Scott for many years, and I am honored to be a part of continuing his legacy as we help others. It is noteworthy that we are embarking on this journey together during the 114th Anniversary foundation of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.”

The “Give and Go to Fight Cancer” campaign encourages donations in multiples of $19.06, to highlight the 1906 establishment of Alpha Phi Alpha. Additionally, a special “Boo-yah” branded t-shirt is available to commemorate this collaboration, with $25 of every shirt sale benefiting the Stuart Scott Fund. T-shirts are available at v.org/aphia.

The funds raised through this initiative will support collaborative projects between scientists at National Cancer Institute-Designated Cancer Centers and Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

“When we started the Stuart Scott Memorial Cancer Research Fund five years ago, we were intentional in our strategy to raise funds and awareness for disparities in communities of color,” said Dereck Whittenburg, V Foundation Board Member and Associate Athletic Director for Community Relations and Student Support at NC State University. “We are off to a good start and will continue to work as a team to increase awareness for cancer disparities in our communities.”