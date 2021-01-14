BVN Staff

Earlier this week Los Angeles County made history when the Board of Supervisors confirmed the county’s first Black CEO Fesia Davenport.

Before her confirmation, Davenport served as acting CEO, a position she assumed in August 2020 upon the retirement of her predecessor, Sachi Hamai. Her previous leadership positions with the county included Chief Operating Officer and Assistant Chief Executive Officer overseeing the CEO’s Strategic Integration Branch; Interim Director of the Office of Child Protection; Chief Deputy Director of the Department of Children and Family Services; and Chief Attorney/Chief Deputy of the Child Support Services Department.

In her role as CEO, Davenport is responsible for a budget totaling about $38.2 billion. She will also oversee funding for a plethora of priorities including homelessness, retooling the county’s probation and juvenile justice system and oversight of the COVID-19 vaccine initiative.

Davenport’s career with the county spans more than two decades. During those years she successfully facilitated cross-departmental, public-private, and inter-governmental collaborative efforts aimed at implementing a range of major initiatives involving data sharing to prevent homelessness and track outcomes for justice-involved individuals, probation reform, and providing legal defense services for undocumented residents at risk of imminent of removal.

During her tenure, Davenport also played a leadership role in the launch of several new organizational units within the County, including the Office of Child Protection, the Center for Strategic Partnerships, the Office of Immigrant Affairs, the Chief Sustainability Office, the Women and Girls Initiative, and the Office of Youth Diversion and Development, with two new units underway including the Alternatives to Incarceration and the Anti-Racism, Diversity and Inclusion Initiatives.

She also played a leadership role in the launch of several new organizational units within the County, including the Office of Child Protection, the Center for Strategic Partnerships, the Office of Immigrant Affairs, the Chief Sustainability Office, the Women and Girls Initiative, and the Office of Youth Diversion and Development, with two new units underway: the Alternatives to Incarceration and the Anti-Racism, Diversity and Inclusion Initiatives.

Davenport was one among several diverse appointments to county staff made by the county’s Board of Supervisors.“I am proud to welcome a history-making, diverse, and highly accomplished group of new department heads,” said Supervisor Hilda Solis, who currently chairs the board. “Ensuring equity and representation at the executive level is of paramount importance as we continue to serve and guide the nation’s most populous county through the most challenging period in our recent history.”