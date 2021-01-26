BVN Staff |

Cal State San Bernardino (CSUSB) will resume its Conversations on Race and Policing series beginning this Wednesday, January 27. The event will be livestreamed on Zoom beginning at 3 p.m. and can be accessed from a PC, Mac, Linux, iOS or Android at https://csusb.zoom.us/j/97960458784.

The session, which will focus on the differing responses police have exhibited between Black Lives Matter and to Make America Great Again protests will feature a panel of journalists and a researcher. The panelists will include:

Shaila Dewan, The New York Times. She is the newspaper’s national criminal justice editor, covering criminal justice issues including prosecution, policing and incarceration.

Michael German, the Brennan Center for Justice. A former FBI agent, he is a Fellow for the center’s Liberty and National Security program, which seeks to ensure that the U.S. government respects human rights and fundamental freedoms in the fight against terrorism.

Kurtis Lee, the Los Angeles Times. He is a national correspondent for the Los Angeles Times who writes news features, narratives and profiles on an array of topics — race, criminal justice, immigration, income inequality, the 2nd Amendment.

Tina Nguyen, Politico. She is the publication’s White House reporter, writing on the conservative movement, nationalism, and online culture.

CSUSB’s Conversations on Race and Policing began in the aftermath of the May 25 death of George Floyd at the hands of four Minneapolis, MN police officers. A video of the incident posted on social media led to widespread protests, firing of the involved officers, the arrest of one officer on a second-degree murder charge, the other three on charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

The murder of George Floyd placed a worldwide spotlight on the issue of race and policing in America.

The Conversations on Race and Policing series is organized by Brooks and Relles-Powell, CSUSB faculty members Mary Texeira (sociology) and Jeremy Murray (history), Robie Madrigal, public affairs/communication specialist for the CSUSB John M. Pfau Library, and community member Stan Futch, president of the Westside Action Group.

Future Conversations on Race and Policing are scheduled for February 3 featuring speaker Michael Sierra-Arévalo, a sociologist from the University of Texas, Austin; February 10, featuring featuring Annika Anderson, CSUSB assistant professor and director of Project Rebound; and February 17, with Mike Davis, UC Riverside professor emeritus, creative writing and Jon Wiener, UC Irvine professor emeritus, history, authors of the book, “Set the Night on Fire: LA in the Sixties.”

To view previous Conversations on Race and Policing forums visit CSUSB History Club Lecture Series YouTube channel. More recordings are expected to be available for viewing soon.