BVN Staff

In the wake of White supremacists attempting to overthrow the federal government and Black Americans continuing to be disproportionately affected by the pandemic and economy, a new racial justice fund is doubling down on its support of Black activists who are leading the urgent movement to build a fair, equitable and anti-racist America.

After receiving over 600 nominations, the Black Voices for Black Justice Fund today announced its second round of awardees, focusing on Black leaders in Colorado, Georgia, North Carolina and Washington, DC. Each will receive $20,000 to use however they believe will do the best in building an anti-racist America.

“Amidst horrifying threats to our democracy, the devastating consequences of COVID-19, and our long overdue national reckoning with issues of racial justice, I am grateful that BVBJ is investing in visionary Black leaders working to protect voting rights, keep families in their homes, ensure access to healthy food, advance education equity, and build a more just future for our country,” former U.S. Secretary of Education John B. King, Jr. said, announcing the newest awardees.

Nineteen new awardees join the 31 initial awardees selected during Round 1, all of whom are being recognized for their leadership in changing systems of oppression, violence and inequality. The new awardees include:

Shemeka Frazier Sorrell (Atlanta, GA)

Frazier Sorrell is a community activist who co-founded A Better Glynn, a social justice nonprofit in Georgia’s Glynn County, where Ahmaud Arbery was brutally killed while jogging. Sorrell registered voters who ultimately helped oust the former District Attorney who had been widely criticized for her handling of the case. Sorrell previously helped establish Atlanta’s first supportive housing program for homeless young adults. She also works to improve the foster care system as a consultant for Casey Family Programs.

Yoal Kidane Ghebremeskel (Aurora and Denver, CO)

Ghebremeskel co-founded the nonprofit youth center Street Fraternity in 2013 and has been its Executive Director since 2014. The Street Fraternity’s mission is to provide a place of brotherhood and personal growth for urban young men ages 14 – 25 years of age and older who primarily live in the violent East Colfax Avenue neighborhood in Denver. Ghebremeskel is a member of the 2015 Denver Metro Chamber Foundation Leadership Denver Class and received the 2016 My Brother’s Keeper Award, the 2017 Martin Luther King, Jr. Business Award, and the 2017 Mayor’s Diversity and Inclusion Award.

Lisa Rice (Washington, D.C.)

Rice leads the National Fair Housing Alliance’s efforts to advance fair housing principles, to preserve and broaden fair housing protections, and to expand equal housing opportunities for millions of Americans. She played a major role in crafting sections of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and in establishing the Office of Fair Lending within the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. She also helped to lead the investigation and resolution of precedent-setting fair housing cases which have resulted in the elimination of systemic discriminatory practices involving lending, insurance, rental and zoning matters.

To view the full list of awardees and learn more about the selection criteria, visit blackvoices.org/.

“I’m thrilled that Black Voices for Black Justice recognizes, amplifies and advances the work of these inspiring everyday heroes in Colorado, Georgia, North Carolina and Washington, D.C. In this moment of simultaneous crises for our country, their leadership is more critical than ever and so is our support,” said Wes Moore, bestselling author, social entrepreneur and CEO of the Robin Hood Foundation and a co-chair of the fund.

In addition to Moore and Secretary King, BVBJ is led by a distinguished list of national Black leaders:

Tenicka Boyd, National Organizing Director and Deputy Political Director of the ACLU, Kristen Clarke, president, and executive director of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law who was nominated by President-Elect Joe Biden to serve as Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division, among others.The Black Voices for Black Justice Fund is a racial justice fund, launched in 2020, that supports Black leaders and Black-led organizations on the front lines of shaping the urgent movement to build a fair, equitable, and anti-racist America. It amplifies and elevates ongoing efforts to address the national crisis surrounding racism, White supremacy, police brutality, and racial inequality. By linking emerging community and local leaders with established national leaders, the Fund also seeks to develop the next generation of Black leaders. For more information, visit blackvoices.org.