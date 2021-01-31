S.E. Williams | Executive Editor

As part of an ongoing effort to significantly expand COVID-19 vaccinations, San Bernardino County is conducting a vaccination “super site” event geared toward seniors at the Auto Club Speedway, located at 9300 Cherry Ave. in Fontana, on Tuesday, Feb. 2.

Although this event is primarily focused on vaccinating people aged 65 and older who live or work in San Bernardino County, those in other vaccine-eligible groups, including frontline health care workers and emergency services professionals who live or work in the county, will also be served.

On Saturday, county officials announced appointments for the vaccination event will be available beginning Monday, Feb. 1 at 9 a.m. at sbcovid19.com/vaccine.

“Vaccines remain in short supply and vaccinations will be limited to the first 3,500 individuals who secure an appointment,” San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors Chairman Kurt Hagman said regarding the event.

He further stressed booking appointments through sbcovid19.com/vaccine will provide the best chance for securing a spot.

“Those who are not able to make an appointment online are encouraged to seek assistance from someone who can help them,” Hagman said. “People who are computer-literate are encouraged to offer assistance to their senior relatives and friends.”

People who need assistance making an appointment may contact the county’s COVID-19 hotline at 9 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 1 at 909-387-3911.

Residents who receive an initial dose at Tuesday’s Auto Club Speedway event will be able to immediately schedule an appointment to receive their second dose at a follow-up speedway event March 2.

Those who secure an appointment for the vaccine should expect to be onsite for about one hour and are being asked to arrive no earlier than 15 minutes prior to their scheduled time.

“While the actual vaccination process only takes a minute or so, recipients will be monitored by medical staff for 15 minutes to ensure they don’t experience a negative reaction.”

According to Hagman most patients’ reactions are comparable to those experienced following a flu shot.

Event attendees will be required to wear a mask and to maintain social distancing guidelines. They also will be asked to remain in their respective vehicles until otherwise instructed by a medical professional.

S.E. Williams is executive editor, IE Voice and Black Voice News