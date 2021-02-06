BVN Staff

“Your local NAACP would like to know what issues are important to you,” said Corey Jackson, Political Action Chair of the Riverside Chapter of the NAACP.

“In 2021, we will be investing in you and our communities throughout the county to empower you with the information you need about critical issues in our community.”

“Our goal is to assist you in making the most informed decisions when you vote and to help empower you to hold community leaders accountable.”

“We encourage you to take a moment to complete our community survey to help us know what we should be fighting for. Please take the following survey to help us know what we should be fighting for. Click here or cut and paste this link surveymonkey.com/r/JC6BS93 into your browser. The survey will remain open through the end of the month,” he said.