BVN Staff

The League of CA Cities African American Caucus and the UCR Center for Healthy Communities invites you to a town hall focused on stopping COVID-19 in the Black Community. The virtual event will be held Friday, Feb. 12 from 3:30 to 5:00 p.m. Please follow this link to register https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_CxNfS7xlTTqrAEwDf4qkow.