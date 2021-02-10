BVN Staff |

In celebration of Black History Month, Cal State San Bernardino will hold virtual events throughout the month of February to honor the culture, accomplishments, contributions, and legacy of African Americans.

The virtual events are in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced CSUSB to stop face-to-face classroom instruction and events on campus last March and move to virtual and online classes and events.

To launch the celebration, on Feb. 5 from noon to 1 p.m., CSUSB held the “Black History Month 2021: The Legacy, Our Existence, My Identity Opening Ceremony,” featuring university President Tomás D. Morales and CSUSB alumna, educator and author Margaret Hill ’80. Register at https://tinyurl.com/csusbbhm2021.

CSUSB will also participate in the California State University’s Super Sunday, where leaders from the CSU and its 23 campuses visit African American churches throughout California to talk about the importance of higher education and preparing for college. This year, because of the pandemic and travel restrictions, the Super Sunday visits will be held virtually on Feb. 28.

In addition, on Feb. 26, from 10-11 a.m., this year’s Pioneer Breakfast will instead be the Pioneer Scholarship Celebration, a virtual celebration highlighted by a Student Showcase Competition, scholarship presentations, and a featured student speaker. Registration will be updated on the CSUSB Black History Month website.

Pictured: Event Flyers for CSUSB upcoming events (source: CSUSB)

Cal State San Bernardino highlights for Black History Month include:

Feb 1-Feb. 28. The Coyote Series Celebrates: Black History Month. Associated Students Inc. and the SMSU Pan African Student Success Center will conduct a social media campaign highlighting Black students’ stories, art, photography, etc. Students can submit entries until Friday, Jan. 29 to https://tinyurl.com/showcasebhm.

Feb. 6-April 10. In celebration of Black History Month, the Robert and Frances Fullerton Museum of Art will present “Personal to Political: Celebrating the African American Artists of Paulson Fontaine Press.” The exhibition will be on display virtually starting Feb. 6 and runs through April 10. A formal, online reception will take place at 4 p.m. Feb. 27.

Feb 11, 18, 25, noon-1 p.m. Wellness Thursdays hosted by theatre arts assistant professor Kristi Papailler and held by the CSUSB Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) as well as Qi-Gong. Registration will be updated on the Black History Month website.

Feb 12, 6 p.m. A viewing of “I Am Not Your Negro,” an award-winning documentary film narrated by Samuel L. Jackson and directed by Raoul Peck, based on James Baldwin’s unfinished manuscript “Remember This House.” Register at https://tinyurl.com/BHMMovieNight.

Feb. 18., 4-6 p.m. The Black Student Empowerment Symposium, an annual event to provide applicants and admitted students to CSUSB an opportunity to learn about the CSUSB Black Student Experience. The registration link will be updated at the Black Student Empowerment Symposium website.

Feb. 22, 3-4 p.m. Kicking Knowledge PAC II PACS, a meet and greet hosted by the CSUSB Pan African Student Success Center and the Pan African Collegiate Scholars Program. Register at https://tinyurl.com/KickinKnowledgeFeb22.

Feb. 23, 11 a.m.-noon. Meet CSUSB Pan African Student Success Center coordinator Charles Gaylord at the Coyote Learning Circle, a monthly gathering held by the CSUSB Staff Development Center. The link is available at the Black History Month website.

For more information or to check for updates as they become available, visit the Black History Month website.