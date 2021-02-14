BVN Staff

Earlier this month the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced funds for families who lost loved ones during the pandemic but could not afford the funeral expenses can now be reimbursed.

Two billion dollars in special FEMA funding is available to reimburse qualified families up to $7,000 and is retroactive covering burial expenses for those lost beginning Jan. 20, 2020, to Dec. 31, 2020.

The funding is only available to cover expenses for those lost because of COVID-19.

It is important to note these funds are also available to undocumented families. Everyone who applies will be required to provide several types of documentation including receipts and invoices needed for reimbursement for funeral costs in addition to the death certificate.

“Many of these families, because of COVID, don’t have money for a proper funeral and a proper burial. And that is just awful and inhumane,” said U.S. Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer when announcing the reimbursement program.

The disaster relief funds available in this special offering are like the programs FEMA has created in the past for families after Hurricane Sandy and other natural disasters.

Visit fema.gov/disasters/coronavirus/supplemental-resources for more information.