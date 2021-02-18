BVN Staff

The Aquarium of the Pacific is announcing the recipients of its African American Scholar Program. The award ceremony will take place at 3:30 p.m. during the Aquarium’s annual African American Festival, which will be held virtually on Feb. 27, 2021.

“According to the most recent research from the National Science Foundation from 2017, only three African American students were awarded Ph.D. degrees in the United States in the marine sciences in an entire year,” said Anthony Brown, Aquarium of the Pacific CFO and committee lead on the program. “With that perspective, we believe this program can have an important impact on increasing diversity in this field. We hope to bring meaningful opportunities in the marine sciences to African American students and to bring diverse minds to solving the issues facing our planet.”

The applications were submitted by students who demonstrated a commitment to studies related to careers in the aquarium field, including ocean education, animal husbandry, water quality, building maintenance or facilities, microbiology, and business management.

Award recipients were selected by a committee made of Aquarium staff and members of the community. Each of the recipients will receive $10,000 and will also be invited to participate in presentations, meetings, and other activities at the Aquarium during the duration of the program.

This scholarship is funded through donor support. You can support the initiative by making a donation on this Aquarium webpage or by contacting the Aquarium development department at donorservices@lbaop.org. Thanks to a generous matching gift from an anonymous donor, gifts will be matched up to $10,000.

Recipients of the Aquarium of the Pacific’s African American Scholar Program:

Kelsy Deckard is an undergraduate student at California State University, Monterey Bay.

Katherine Hannibal is an M.S. candidate in biology at California State University, Northridge and has a B.S in marine biology from the University of Rhode Island.

Newton Zachary Hood is a doctoral student in ecology and evolutionary biology at University of California, Irvine. Hood has an M.S. in biology from California State University, Fullerton, and a B.A. in anthropology from the University of Illinois.

Candice Mitchell is an undergraduate student studying marine and coastal science at the University of California, Davis and has an associate degree in business administration and economics from Berkeley City College.

Frederick Nelson is a doctoral student studying ecology at the University of California, Davis. Nelson has a B.S. in biology from Howard University and an associate degree from Houston Community College.

Leslie Nguyen is an undergraduate student in marine biology at California State University, San Jose.

Jahlen Pinelo is a microbiology student at University California, Riverside and has an associate degree in biological sciences from Antelope Valley College.

Danielle Sandoval is an undergraduate student in marine biology with a chemistry minor at California State University, Long Beach (CSULB).

Elishebah Tate-Pulliam is a M.S. candidate in biology at CSULB and has a B.S. in biology with a minor in comparative literature from CSULB.

The nonprofit Aquarium of the Pacific is a community gathering place where diverse cultures and the arts are celebrated and where important challenges facing our planet are explored by scientists, policymakers, and stakeholders in search of sustainable solutions.

To make a donation to help support the Aquarium during the pandemic, please visit Pacific.to/donate.