BVN Staff

With so many high school students and families facing uncertainty this year, UCAN is putting their efforts behind a virtual platform to educate and inform students about the college search and admissions process.

They will have an opportunity to view on-demand expert presentations on topics like College Success During the COVID Crisis, 1st Gen Students-Resources for Success, Success Student Athletes, Financial Aid 101, etc., as well as viewing two (2) live presentations on community college transfer programs and ROTC opportunities offered at HBCUs during the fair.

The program also includes excellent online school counselor resources to assist students during their college selection process. Students and parents are encouraged to click on the newly expanded College Planning Resources that provide families a Toolkit to assist them as they navigate through the college planning process.

Exploring college options is an important function of a college fair. The HBCU virtual college fair provides search filters like geographic region, campus size, campus setting, and even majors offered to allow students and families to find a good fit, all from the comfort and convenience of home.

You must register to attend at www.ucangotocollege.org. The Virtual College Fair begins Thursday, February 18 and continues through Saturday, February 20.

There are several reasons to participate as follows:

More convenient

No travel/no time limit. The virtual college fair will remain posted for you to explore at your own convenience during the COVID crisis.

On-demand Expert presentations

Available on the college search and college application process with time for your specific questions to be answered. Come back to watch again on-demand.

No-Cost-Apply to 54 HBCUs

There is no cost through the Black College Common App (CBCA).

Safer Way to Connect

Colleges will be available for one-on-one chat to help you learn more about their institution. Check out the college booth for an agenda of their own presentations on topics like the honors program or residence life.

Great Search Tools

Search colleges specifically by name or search by attributes like campus size or majors offered.

Choose Your Screen

Attend this virtual college fair from a desktop, laptop, tablet, or mobile device.

Expanded College Prep/Admissions Toolkit

The Toolkit includes helpful information downloads to assist students and families to organize the college admissions search and selection.

The entire U-CAN HBCU Winter Virtual College Fair booth will remain open and on-demand for student visits until April 30, 2021. Contacts/appointments can be made with recruiters while visiting booths.

For additional information, contact Barbara Evans, U-CAN Deputy Director at bevans@ucangtc.org 916-591-8558 or Alan Rowe, U-CAN Founder/CEO at ucangotocollege@comcast.net 916-396-2832.