BVN Staff

On Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 at noon, members of the Orange County Black Chamber invite the community to join them for a virtual Future Leaders Luncheon where the organization will showcase and bring awareness of inspirational and historical experiences in Orange County Black History. The event can be viewed on YouTube LIVE at https://bit.ly/2021FutureLeaders, or on Facebook LIVE at https://www.facebook.com/313960975313/live/.