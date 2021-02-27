Phyllis Kimber Wilcox | Contributer

March 13, 2020 was the last day of Breonna Taylor’s life.

Her family’s fight to uncover the facts of her death and, ultimately, for some form of accountability continues.

It is not quite a year since protests erupted over George Floyd’s death. Protests which in turn created a larger, further public outcry over the circumstances surrounding Breonna’s death. Much has happened since then and much has not.

No one has been indicted for her killing although one officer was indicted in September 2020 for shooting into an adjacent apartment. Also, in September 2020, Taylor’s family reached a $12 million settlement. Importantly, the settlement included within it important police reform according to an ABC News report which stated in part, “[I]n addition to the monetary settlement, the largest in a police use-of-force case in Louisville history, the city will implement a series of police department reforms ‘to prevent a tragedy like this from ever happening again’.”

A few months later a WLKY article claimed Taylor’s death was tied to a gentrification plan:

Louisville Metro Council members heard more testimony from city officials as part of their investigation into the events that led to Breonna Taylor’s death. The focus was Elliott Avenue and what led to the Place Based Investigations unit (PBI) to target that street in west Louisville….Taylor’s ex-boyfriend Jamarcus Glover lived on the street and was the target of a drug investigation. . .which led to several search warrants, including at Taylor’s apartment.

In the latest developments in the case—three grand jurors who were empaneled to investigate the circumstances surrounding Taylor’s death—have petitioned the Kentucky House of Representatives to have Daniel Cameron, Kentucky’s Attorney General, impeached for allegedly mishandling the case. According to an article in The Hill dated Jan. 22, 2021:

The jurors on Friday filed a petition with the state House of Representatives, arguing that Cameron breached the public’s trust, and misrepresented key grand jury findings, according to the Louisville Courier Journal, which first reported the complaint.

A press release from the attorney representing the grand jurors, who remained anonymous to protect their identities, said of the jurors, “[I]t is truly a testament to the Kentucky Constitution that they are able to be here today and to expose injustice and demand public accountability.”

Daniel Cameron (Source: ag.ky.gov)

The road to the petition began when Cameron seemed to suggest—during the press conference announcing one of seven officers involved in the case had been charged in the events surrounding Breonna’s death—that the Grand Jury had heard all the evidence in the case and concluded there was only enough evidence to charge the one officer.

These statements quickly began to crumble when in a rare move, grand jurors went on record to comment on the proceedings and to state their dismay over how the case and its aftermath was conducted.

Kentucky law allows for anyone to petition to impeach an official and the case must be heard.

In the meantime, Breonna’s family lives with her loss every day.

