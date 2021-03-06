BVN Staff |

The Center Against Racism and Trauma (CART) has announced the inaugural Antiracist Summit for the Inland Empire that will be held on Wednesday, March 17th at 5:00 pm via Zoom.

This event is scheduled to commemorate March 21st as the United Nations International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination. The theme for this year’s event—the signature event on Antiracism for the Inland Empire—is “The Antiracist Movement.” The public can register at: www.destroyracism.org/events.

“We are pleased to announce the speaker for the event will be Dr. Ibram X. Kendi, author of How to be an Antiracist. It is time for the Inland Empire to be a leader in antiracism,” said Corey Jackson, Co-Director of CART.

“Growing up in the Inland Region and now raising two Black girls, we must build a fairer and more justice society for the next generation,” said Jernine McBride, Co-Director of CART.

The Center Against Racism and Trauma is an Inland Empire-based organization whose mission is to equip the Inland Empire with information and opportunities to fight against all forms of racism.

CART is designed to eliminate racism through education and action. We confront racism in all its forms, by targeting communities displaying racist ideologies, providing resources for children and parents, and working with elected officials to change racist policies ingrained in local government.

To learn more about CART, please visit: www.DestroyRacism.org.