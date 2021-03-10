BVN Staff |

Following Neera Tanden’s withdrawal to serve as Director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, key policymakers are urging President Biden to nominate Shalanda Young for the cabinet-level position. If nominated and confirmed, Ms. Young would be the first woman of color to serve in the position.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD), and Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-SC) sent a joint statement recommending Ms. Young for the role. The Congressional Black Caucus also issued a letter stating they “unequivocally endorse and support” Ms. Young as OMB Director.

Several Black organizations including the Joint Center, NAACP, National Urban League, the Black Economic Alliance, Black44, Black Voters Matter Fund, Black Girl Magic Network, The Links, Incorporated, National Black Justice Coalition, and many more, sent Biden Administration a letter in strong support of Ms. Young.

Biden originally nominated Ms. Young to be OMB Deputy Director, and her Senate hearing for that position was held the week of March 1. She has earned praise from both Democrats and Republicans.

Previously she served as the Democratic staff director for the U.S. House Appropriations Committee, where she played a significant role in ending a 35-day government shutdown and moving coronavirus relief legislation forward.