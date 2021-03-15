S. E. Williams |

New cases of Covid-19 among Blacks in Los Angeles are on the rise for the first time since the peak in mid-January. Yet, the vaccination rate among Blacks remains stagnant despite the success of Covid-19 community-operated pop-up vaccination sites in neighborhoods of highest need.

The Los Angeles County Public Health Department reported 691 new Covid-19 cases among Blacks during a week, up 68 souls. The County also recorded 33 deaths among Blacks since last Tuesday, the lowest rate since December 22nd. In Los Angeles County the total number of diagnosed Black cases are 41,430 with 1,623 deaths. Black Women Rally for Action – Los Angeles County mourns with all the family members, friends, and individuals who experienced losses and illness.

(Source: Black Women Rally for Action – Los Angeles)

Although 33 deaths is a welcomed improvement, the rate is still 1,000% higher than the lowest Black rate of three deaths during a week set in mid-October 2020. Residents are urged to get tested and to continue to practice Covid-19 prevention methods, including wearing double masks.

Black Women Rally for Action – Los Angeles County is working in collaboration with several community-based organizations, universities, faith-based organizations, elected officials, and the County government in efforts to ensure that Black residents secure vaccine appointments and vaccinations.

The vaccination rate among Blacks remains stagnant despite the huge success of pop-up Covid-19 vaccination sites in neighborhoods of highest need. According to the State of California, only 4.3% of the Black residents in Los Angeles County received at least one dose of the vaccine. Yet, Los Angeles County is doing better than other California counties based on the proportion of the Black population.

The organization believes elected officials and decision-makers must increase efforts to reach Black people where they are. Decision-makers should host a summit with Black-led groups and agencies with one goal: to determine additional strategies to ensure that all Black people who want vaccines can easily get them.

To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination in Los Angeles County visit http://www.publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/coronavirus/vaccine/index.htm

Residents with disabilities or without a computer can call (833) 540-0473 between 8:00AM and 8:30 PM 7 days a week for assistance with appointments.

Black Women Rally for Action – Los Angeles County is a coalition of individuals and groups who provide a mechanism for Los Angeles County Black women to advocate on behalf of their health and well-being.

The coalition, which does not accept government grant funding, is dedicated to advancing health, economic, and social equity for all Los Angeles County Black women through direct action and connection to effective resources.

In April 2020, the group launched a COVID-19 social media outreach campaign to prevent and reduce Covid-19 impact in the Black community.