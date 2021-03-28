S. E. Williams | Executive Editor

Earlier this month the U.S. Judicial Conference (Conference) of the Federal Judiciary recommended Congress create 79 new judgeships—including two on the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco.

According to the Conference, caseloads in district courts increased 47 percent since the last time judgeships were increased in 1990.

The proposed number of new judgeships recommended is based on caseloads at the end of fiscal year 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic impact case filings.

The Conference proposed the creation of 77 new district court judgeships, most of which (30) would be appointed in California, two appellate judgeships, and the transitioning of nine temporary district judgeships to permanent status.

In response to the 53 courthouses damaged during the uprisings in the summer of 2020, the Conference is also seeking funds to increase security by addressing vulnerabilities at the nation’s courthouses.

“These security initiatives are necessary to keep judges, their families and staff and the public visiting our courthouses safe,” said Judge David McKeague, chair of the Judicial Conference’s Judicial Security Committee in a press release. “We need to act on the lessons we learned from events of the past year.”

His comments were about the gunman attack on the family of U.S. District Judge Esther Salas of the District of New Jersey in July 2020. The gunman killed her son and seriously injured her husband.

View the list of Judicial Conference recommendations for the State of California here: Table 1 – 2021 Judicial Conference Recommendations.xls (uscourts.gov).

S. E. Williams is executive editor of the IE Voice and Black Voice News.